Florida Senator Rick Scott to Fly Banners Over New York Beaches Urging Capitalists to Escape to Florida

Rick Moran | 9:43 AM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Florida Senator Rick Scott sees the imminent election of socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City as the perfect opportunity to promote his state as a free-market haven.

Scott has contracted with an aerial advertising company to fly over New York beaches this weekend, trailing a banner that reads, “Hate Socialism? Us too! Move 2 FL." The ad continued, "We Have Better Beaches."

Scott describes the ad campaign as a "friendly reminder" that “in addition to our world-class beaches, Florida is the state where you can escape socialism.”

New York Post:

“New York City once represented the American Dream – a city where anything was possible. Today, it has now become the city where only billionaires can prosper, Jewish students are attacked on campus, capitalism is shunned and radical socialists like Zohran Mamdani are celebrated,” Scott said. “New York City has benefitted from the best system in the world – Capitalism – yet it is now being villainized by the Democrats all across this country.” 

“Democrats are working around the clock to discredit President Trump and tear down our country and rebuild it in their woke, radical image through socialist policies.”

Indeed, the contrast between Florida and New York City couldn't be more stark. Florida's GDP growth over the last five years has consistently outpaced the national average, with some periods showing nearly double the growth rate. Meanwhile, New York City's real GDP grew over the last 5 years by an average of 2.7%. 

Socialism, Scott says, is "just an old, barbaric, discredited idea that’s failed every time it’s been tried. Just look at Cuba and Venezuela and the many families who fled those brutal regimes to live in Florida.”

New York City is a shadow of its former self. Even New Yorkers acknowledge that. Crime isn't as bad as it is in other large Democratic-run cities, but it's the perception of New York City being more dangerous that matters. Ask the average New Yorker if he or she feels safe on the subway or walking in their neighborhood. 

Even though the election is a little more than three months away, prediction markets are already seeing the inevitable result.

New York Post:

Don’t look now, but it appears the controversial candidate is separating himself in the New York City mayoral race.

Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani is a massive favorite to triumph in the November election, being given a 72 percent chance at victory, according to prediction market Kalshi.

Kalshi, a CFTC-licensed derivative market that takes wagers on real-life events, is taking money on this election, with $12,917,756 already wagered on the market as of Thursday morning.

Mamdani, while favored, has seen his lead dwindle a bit.

He got as high as 94.8 percent in April, so there is some potential that a different candidate could close the gap.

When a sizable slice of the New York City electorate emigrated from socialist countries, what other result would you expect?

Mamdani may yet save the Republican Party.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ECONOMY FLORIDA NEW YORK RICK SCOTT

