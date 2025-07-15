UN 'Investigative Report' on Gaza War Omits Some Rather Pertinent Facts

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is beyond parody. Donald Trump first withdrew the United States from the group in 2018, with then-UN ambassador Nikki Haley calling the organization "hypocritical and self-serving." That's the least of the UNHRC's sins.

Advertisement

The so-called "human rights" group is the primary repository for the world's grievances against Israel. Beyond that, the UNHRC features a member nation (Saudi Arabia) that treats dogs better than women chairing its Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the primary international women's rights organization. It has also cited the U.S. for its "treatment of non-citizens and migrants" and police treatment of black criminals.

Trump didn't bother to put up a nomination for a U.S. representative to sit on the UNHRC in 2025. It's just as well, considering that their outrageous anti-Israel bias has only gotten worse.

"The role of corporate entities in sustaining the illegal Israeli occupation and its ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza is the subject of the present investigative report, which is focused on how corporate interests underpin the Israeli settler-colonial twofold logic of displacement and replacement aimed at dispossessing and erasing Palestinians from their lands," asserts Francesca Albanese. She's the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories and is a rabid Jew-hater.

The report, published earlier this month, concludes, in part: "The enduring ideological, political and economic engine of racial capitalism has transformed the Israeli displacement-replacement economy of occupation into an economy of genocide."

So, capitalism is to blame for Hamas attacking and murdering 1,200 Jews? Astonishing.

Albanese gave an incendiary speech at Barnard College in 2024, where she was asked if she condemned the rape and kidnapping that happened during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack. Most of the audience reportedly laughed at the mention of Israeli girls and women being raped.

Advertisement

“I find it incredibly problematic that Barnard not only invited Francesca Albanese but did so in a way that glorified her work as non-controversial," said Columbia University junior Elisha Baker.

Barnard, affiliated with Columbia University, has been a primary target of the Trump administration for its anti-semitic and racial policies.

Reason.com:

"Had proper human rights due diligence been undertaken, corporate entities would have long ago disengaged from Israeli occupation," the report asserts. "Instead, post-October 2023, corporate actors have contributed to the acceleration of the displacement-replacement process throughout the military campaign that has pulverized Gaza and displaced the largest number of Palestinians in the West Bank since 1967." "Hamas" is mentioned only as part of the URL in a link to a Washington Post story in a footnote. There is no mention of "hostages." The word "antisemitism" is used exactly one time, in a dismissive manner when Albanese "acknowledges the vital work of students and staff in holding universities to account. It casts a new light on global crackdowns on campus protesters: shielding Israel and protecting institutional financial interests appears a more probable motivation than fighting alleged antisemitism."

Wow. Just, wow.

Last April, Albanese was reappointed to her position as Special Rapporteur despite opposition from the "United States, Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the Netherlands, and members of the European Parliament from Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Slovakia, and Sweden," according to Reason.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and [shown] open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West." The secretary added, "She has recently escalated this effort by writing threatening letters to dozens of entities worldwide, including major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy, and hospitality, making extreme and unfounded accusations and recommending the [International Criminal Court] pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives."

The level of hypocrisy at the UNHRC is appalling. That any civilized nation supports the Council in any way is equally upsetting. There has been talk of denying Albanese entry to the United States, which would be unprecedented.

But Albanese certainly deserves it.

Editor's Note: Globalist antisemitic agencies are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these destabilizing forces accountable for their actions. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.