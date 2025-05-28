California's Rule Changes to Accommodate Trans Athlete Place a Band-Aid on a Gaping Wound

California Gov. Gavin Newsom probably thought he was being clever when he came up with a solution to the conundrum of following the state's law on gender identity and Donald Trump's executive order on banning boys from competing in girls' sports.

Advertisement

California law says that athletes can compete in sports consistent with their gender identity. The issue involves a transgender athlete competing as a girl who finished first in the regionals in the long jump and triple jump, thus qualifying for the state finals.

Trump heard about news and took to Truth Social, condemning California for allowing the transgender athlete to compete and threatening to withhold “large scale Federal Funding … maybe permanently.”

Newsom came out against biological males competing in girls' sports in March in a transparent effort to soften his image as a radical leftist. He attempted to finesse the situation, persuading the governing body for high school athletics, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), to issue a new rule in advance of the state finals.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the federation said in a statement. “The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.”

As Politico explains, "athletes who were identified at birth as female and fell one spot short of making the cut for the upcoming statewide championship at qualifying meets around the state will now be allowed to compete."

Advertisement

The trans athlete still gets to compete in the long jump and triple jump finals. The change is that real girls who originally finished out of the running will be allowed to compete.

The rule is confusing and pleases no one except Gavin Newsom.

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness,” Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement. “The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

It's not clear whether the CIF meant that the change applies to all events or only to events where a transgender athlete has qualified for the final.

Sonja Shaw, president of the Chino Valley school board, inferred that the rule was an insult to girls.

“Girls should not need ‘pilot programs’ to get what they already earned,” Shaw said. “They deserve their lanes, their privacy, their titles, and their future.”

Their “pilot entry process” is nothing more than damage control after letting males dominate girls’ events. We will take it, it’s a step in the right direction. I know there are a few good ones trying to do the right thing in CIF (you know who you are). Let’s be clear though: If a female athlete has to wait to be invited after losing her rightful spot to a male competitor, that’s not inclusion, it’s discrimination. I blame this on Newsom and the CA Dep of Ed and the other cowards holding CIF hostage This is a direct violation of Title IX and a slap in the face to every girl who trains, sacrifices, and competes with integrity.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom is not Solomon. He may believe that he can split the difference and not be seen as anti-trans or opposing the concept of assigning gender at birth. The reality is that, as pro-girls advocates believe, Newsom is practicing damage control.

Sophia Lorey with the California Family Council said, “Girls who were unfairly eliminated are suddenly back in for State this weekend," Lorey said. "This is a step in the right direction, but let’s be real: this never should’ve happened. Boys don’t belong in girls' sports.”

Newsom can't "finesse" this or slap a band-aid over the problem. If he's going to take a stand, he should take a stand. Political double-talk won't cut it.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.