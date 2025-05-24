Father of Accused Terrorist Assassin Was a Guest of Radical Congressman at Trump's Joint Session Speech

The New York Post is reporting that the father of the accused terrorist assassin, Elias Rodriguez, was a guest of radical Chicago Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García at Donald Trump's March speech before a joint session of Congress.

“Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,” said a spokesperson for Garcia.

Garcia has been a fixture in Chicago politics for 50 years, having served on the city council, the Cook County Board of Commissioners, and as a state senator, and is currently representing Illinois' 4th district in Congress. He made two unsuccessful bids for mayor. He lost to incumbent Rahm Emanuel in 2015 after forcing a surprise run-off.

His 2023 bid was far less successful. He was late entering the primary and finished fourth out of eight candidates in a race eventually won by current Mayor Brandon Johnson.

He was endorsed by all the best radical leftists in Chicago and out, including Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Eric Rodriguez is a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), one of the most radical left unions in the U.S. He made a video for SEIU the same day he was honored by Rep. Garcia, in which he referred to himself as an Iraq War veteran and Veterans Affairs employee.

“I’ve been with the VA for three years, and the reason why I’m in Washington, D.C., is because I’m concerned about what Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE are doing to the VA system,” he said in the video.

Addressing the monumental problems at the VA is almost an exercise in futility. The agency that is supposed to care for our veterans is a bloated, inefficient mess.

The VA stated that the canceled contracts "were identified through a multi-level review" and "will not negatively affect Veteran care, benefits, or services," though this claim has been met with skepticism, reports NBC News.

Rep. Garcia said in a statement before the joint session speech: “Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people."

Garcia, like most other radical left-wing haters of Israel, took the high road in condemning the Capitol shooting.

"I strongly condemn this horrible, senseless act of antisemitism," García said. "My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence."

He was less supportive of antisemitism when he refused to back a resolution in Congress that condemned "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions" movement.

Jewish Insider:

In 2019, for example, García was among just 16 House Democrats who opposed a resolution condemning the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. In 2021, the congressman, who frequently aligns with his party’s far-left flank, joined an even smaller minority of eight Democrats who voted against the approval of $1 billion in supplemental aid for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system following the May flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. “Some in that community saw your early years in Congress, your alignment with the Squad, various votes that were taken as reflecting squishy support for Israel, and some even perceive that as antisemitic,” the Tribune interviewer told García, noting that “some prominent members” of the Jewish community “have at least tacitly said, given that record, this is not the candidate for Jewish Chicago.”

He claimed he has had “relationships and friends and allies in the Jewish community going back almost 50 years.” Saying that "some of my best friends are Jews" is not a convincing defense.

