Ending Biden's Most Outrageous Violations of Immigration Law

Joe Biden tried to use immigration law to realize his dream of millions of new immigrants coming to the United States. He tried to use the gambit of "Temporary Protected Status" (TPS) to allow a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans — CHNV — to stay in the United States for two years and legally work.

No president had ever used TPS so broadly or for so many. Trump revoked the temporary protected status of migrants from those three nations as of April 7. Some court challenges remain, but Trump, as president, has all the power he needs to revoke TPS.

Another bit of massive overreach of immigration law was Biden's designation of the "Customs and Border Protection Phone Application" (CBP One) as a way to enter the U.S. legally until the migrant's plea for asylum was heard. More than 900,000 people were allowed to enter the U.S. with virtually no vetting.

Trump has now ended that program as well, ordering those who entered the U.S. using the CBP One app to leave immediately.

Biden's massive misuse of the immigration parole system was usually reserved for small numbers of refugees. The unheard-of number of nearly a million migrants entering the country under a system that allowed migrants to live and work in the U.S. legally for two years has now ended.

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” the Department of Homeland Security media affairs unit said.

The migrants were urged to "self-deport."

“It’s time for you to abandon the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote to a Honduran family that entered the country at the end of last year.

NBC News:

CBP One was a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s strategy to create and expand legal pathways to enter the United States in an attempt to discourage illegal border crossings. By the end of December, 936,500 people had been allowed to enter with CBP One appointments at border crossings with Mexico. President Donald Trump ended CBP One for new entrants on his first day in office, stranding thousands in Mexico who had appointments into early February. Trump has ended and revoked temporary status for many who benefited under Biden’s policies. Homeland Security said Monday that Biden’s use of parole authority — more than any president since it was created in 1952 — “further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.” Homeland Security said last month that it was revoking another form of parole for 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who flew to the country at their own expense with a financial sponsor. It ends April 24.

Barack Obama also tried an end-run around the Constitution by waving his pen and trying to declare 5 million Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) kids and their families legal residents. The Supreme Court shot the idea down.

Nobody disputes there is enormous suffering in this hemisphere, mostly due to bad governments and corrupt economies. The United States cannot fix those governments nor is it capable of taking in everyone who wants to come here.

Entering the United States illegally is not the answer. Changing one's address only deposits that country's problems somewhere else.

It's not immoral to refuse to take people in. Those who claim we have an "obligation" to feed, house, clothe, educate, and cure tens of millions of suffering people do not live in the real world.

