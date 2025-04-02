Iran's Quds Force Commander in Israel After Being Identified as an Israeli Asset

Astonishing news out of Israel today and confirmed by at least one Israeli TV network that Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of the crack Quds Force, is in Jerusalem after being identified as an Israeli intelligence asset.

There's no doubt that Qaani was under suspicion. On Sept. 27, 2024, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, one of the most well-guarded people in the world, was killed when at least 80 bombs were dropped on a bunker in Beirut, where Nasrallah was meeting with top aides. Qaani was placed under house arrest and interrogated, according to Middle East sources.

Qaani became IRGC Quds Force commander in 2020 after an American drone strike killed his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani. Could Trump have engineered the succession of Qaani to the top spot in the Quds Force by killing Soleimani with the help of Israel?

This revelation makes us look back and reassess much of what we know about Israel's war against Iran and its proxies.

It's not likely that Mossad would have acted on any intel that would have directly implicated Qaani unless it was prepared to "burn" him as a source. Were the killings of Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh a big enough "get" to burn him?

The Iranians knew exactly who was privy to the information regarding Nasrallah's whereabouts, and suspicion settled on Qaani. The previous July, Haniyeh was killed after he attended the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. It's believed (not confirmed) that an explosive device was detonated in the guest bedroom of the house where he was staying.

After Nasrallah's death, it appeared that Iranian intelligence was putting two and two together. But then, strangely, Qaani was allowed to go free. He disappeared for several weeks before he was seen in October at ceremonies in Tehran for Abbas Nilforoushan, killed alongside Hassan Nasrallah. From what we can gather, he resumed his duties as Quds Force commander, showing up in Baghdad in January to reorganize Shiite militias.

“The Iranians have serious suspicions that the Israelis have infiltrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, especially those working in the Lebanese arena, so everyone is currently under investigation,” a source told the Middle East Eye in October.

“The breach was 100 percent Iranian and there is no question about this part,” a source close to Hezbollah told Middle East Eye, with "Lebanese and Iraqi sources saying Qaani was 'under house arrest,'" and being "questioned by people under the direct supervision of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," reports the Times of Israel. How Qaani wiggled out of that is hard to accept. More likely, Iranian intelligence let him go, hoping he would lead them to his contacts in Iran.

At some point, both Mossad and Qaani must have known that the jig was up, and it spirited Qaani out of Iran.

It's an extraordinary story, and I want the film rights to it.

