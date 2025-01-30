GOP Deficit Hawks Standing Firm on Trump's Reconciliation Bill

House Republicans attended a retreat in Florida this week, looking to find unity for a path forward to achieve Donald Trump's ambitious agenda.

"Rudderless" was a term being thrown around by several members to describe the futility of the meeting. The caucus couldn't even decide on whether the passage of Trump's agenda should be in one bill or two.

Budget and deficit hawks are driving the conversation. So far, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) isn't impressing many of them.

Johnson needs almost all of their votes. The current party breakdown is 218 Republicans to 215 Democrats, with two vacant seats. Elections in red districts to replace recently confirmed UN Ambassador Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Rep.Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), soon to be confirmed as national security advisor, will take place in a few months. Until then, Johnson has a razor-thin margin of three votes.

“There is a feeling that we’re running out of time,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a Freedom Caucus member, told The Hill. “There’s a feeling that we’ve got to come together and whatever it takes to get the toplines done.”

Before Trump's agenda can even be voted on, a budget resolution must be passed. That's going to take some arm-twisting if House Republicans are able to get it together.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) didn't bother attending the retreat, perhaps knowing that nothing of substance would be accomplished.

It is being reported I am not at the so-called Republican retreat in Florida. I am not. I am in Texas, with my family & meeting with constituents, rather than spending $2K to hear more excuses for increasing deficits & not being in DC to deliver Trump’s border security $ ASAP. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 28, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was also anxious to get something done.

Good morning.



After two days at our House Republican winter retreat, we still do not have a plan on budget reconciliation and our Speaker and his team have not offered one.



Not even if we are in a one bill or two bill framework, even though President Trump (who prefers one big… pic.twitter.com/RHoTxQmuRo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 29, 2025

The House Freedom Caucus suggested that the "rudderless" Republicans follow their lead.

The Hill:

And the House Freedom Caucus, comprised of roughly three dozen hardline conservatives, issued a call for “rudderless” Republicans to back their reconciliation proposal, which includes two bills — the opposite of Johnson’s single-measure track — and calls for a two year debt limit hike and deep spending cuts. “Are you a Republican Member of Congress leaving Miami today feeling rudderless when it comes to reconciliation? Are you worried you may be dragged into a process that will cause you to break your America First campaign promises? Do you want a plan to unite Republicans and advance President Trump’s agenda? Don’t worry, there is a plan for you: the “218” plan!” the group wrote on X, re-upping its reconciliation proposal.

All committee chairs are weighing in on their priorities, and some of them are clashing with fiscal reality.

Politico:

The Education and Workforce Committee, for instance, is targeting roughly $60 billion in savings, while the Agriculture Committee is eyeing about $50 billion and the Energy and Commerce Committee is targeting another $200 billion. The Financial Services Committee is targeting a floor of $1 billion in savings, with as much as $9 billion possible. The Natural Resources Committee is eyeing a minimum of $1 billion in savings, with as much as $10 billion possible. The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee may able to find as much as $16 billion in savings, while the Oversight and Government reform Committee is targeting $10 billion in savings, with as much as $40 billion possible. The Judiciary Committee is seeking $110 billion in spending and the Homeland Security Committee is seeking another $90 billion — mostly for border security measures.

Speaker Johnson wants another $125 billion for defense as well. While the specifics of the "savings" by committees aren't mentioned, it's not likely that all of those "savings" will be in the final budget package.

I counted about $400 billion in savings with $325 billion in spending. The spending will be no problem. However, finding unity to cut that amount of money from the budget will probably prove to be very elusive.