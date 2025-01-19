'Women's March Redux' Draws Tiny Crowds Compared to 2017

In 2017, "The Women's March" drew more than a million people in a dozen U.S. cities to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. The anger, fear, and hysterical hate was palpable then. You could almost taste it in the air.

Flash forward 8 years, and the political landscape has been altered dramatically. The left still hates Donald Trump. They're still warning that he will "destroy democracy." However, a lot fewer of them showed up for "The People's March," which is a rebranded version of "The Women's March."

This time, in order to draw more than a corporal's guard, the left made the march about anything and everything. You got a gripe? Come march with us!

There were civil rights groups, environmental groups, pro-abortionists, socialists, Communists, women's groups, and all the sub-groups in between. They were all angry. They were all fearful.

The Washington Post wrote a 1,500 word article on "The People's March" and forgot to include a crowd estimate. Organizers said they were expecting 50,000 people in Washington to march, but the AP notes that "the crowd was far fewer than the expected 50,000 participants."

The Guardian:

This year in the capital, organisers said they expected 50,000 marchers but DC police estimated 25,000 – which included pro-science and pro-climate-action protests – amid the realization that a majority of votes for Trump can no longer be seen as an aberration or experiment. Under the slogan “We are not going backwards”, thousands of people gathered for the weekend of feminist-led action. But what the People’s March in Washington lacked in sheer numbers, the movement compensated for in geographic diversity: more than 350 protests in cities across every US state. In New York, around 1,000 protesters showed up outside the federal court buildings in lower Manhattan.

OOOH. All of 1,000 protesters showed up in New York. That'll put the fear of god in Trump.

“Before we do anything about democracy, we have to fight our own despair," said the executive director of Women’s March, Rachel O’Leary Carmona. There was certainly plenty of that on display.

Tamika Middleton, managing director at the Women’s March, said, “The reality is that it’s just hard to capture lightning in a bottle. It was a really particular moment. In 2017, we had not seen a Trump presidency and the kind of vitriol that that represented.”

Faces flushed with anger and hate, and she's worried about Trump's "vitriol"? Sheesh.

In the end, what brought down "The Women's March" organization from 2017 was the same thing that fractured Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and every other radical left group in America. "The movement fractured after that hugely successful day of protests over accusations that it was not diverse enough, reports the Associated Press:

This year’s rebrand as a People’s March is the result of an overhaul intended to broaden the group’s appeal. Saturday’s demonstration promoted themes related to feminism, racial justice, anti-militarization and other issues and ended with discussions hosted by various social justice organizations. The People’s March is unusual in the “vast array of issues brought together under one umbrella,” said Jo Reger, a sociology professor who researches social movements at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Women’s suffrage marches, for example, were focused on a specific goal of voting rights.

It's the only way they could get more than the usual tiny crowd of nutcases banging pots and screaming obscenities about Trump.