Tren de Aragua Crashing the Border to Insert As Many Gang Members As Possible Into U.S. Before Jan. 20

The ultra-violent criminal gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) is now in 19 states and continues to grow its numbers in the U.S., according to the New York Post. And the way to do that is to infiltrate the U.S. Southern border with as many members as possible.

It hasn't had to try very hard in recent years. But as Biden sought to undo the damage his catastrophic border policies caused and the political trouble made for his vice president, Kamala Harris, he tried to tighten security at some of the major border crossings.

It was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who surged assets to the border, including the Texas Rangers and National Guard members, to try to stop illegals from crossing. Abbott also placed barbed wire across the Rio Grande River to keep illegals from swimming into Texas. These actions made it much more difficult for TdA to get their members across the border.

TdA is now in attack mode as it's rushing the border crossings near El Paso, Texas, attempting to force its way into the United States before Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported last week that Tren de Aragua was "mobbing" border crossings near El Paso, armed with blades, tire irons, and broken liquor bottles, trying to force its way into the United States.

More mob actions are expected in the next few days.

“You’re seeing that violence at the border because they know that it’s going to change in 27 days. It’s going to change. It’s going to be different, and they’re going to be sought after,” said Victor Avila, a retired agent for Homeland Security Investigations, before Christmas.

An informant tipped off the Texas National Guard before the Christmas Eve mob action and said the violence would continue every night around 3 a.m. The tipster said the gang intends to “cause harm” to the Texas National Guard soldiers “especially when they are left alone with no agents” to help them.

A Texas law enforcement source told The Post that “gunfire has picked up big time” along the El Paso border in recent days, adding that authorities have also had to fire more pepperballs at groups trying to breach the border. DPS didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. The renewed violence is centered just a few miles down the border wall from where The Post witnessed a violent El Paso border riot on March 21. In that assault, more than 200 illegal migrants broke through razor wire and dashed to the wall. Some of them brutally assaulted Texas National Guard soldiers in the melee.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here.

“Our goal among law enforcement in the state of Texas is to defend our state from the growing threat of TdA. We are not going to allow them to use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens,” Abbott said earlier in 2024.

Fox News Digital has noted official reports of TdA activity in New York, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, California, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina, and — most recently — Maryland, North Dakota, Arizona, and Utah. Homeland Security designated them as a "Transnational Criminal Organization" or TCO.

"For over two years now, I have warned the Biden Administration about violent criminals from Venezuela entering our country. Unfortunately, Tren de Aragua’s presence has spread to nearly 20 states, including the great state of Texas," said Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

Biden didn't listen to anyone. And a lot of innocent Americans are going to die at the hands of Tren de Aragua because the soon-to-be former president refused to carry out his number one Constitutional responsibility: protect America and its citizens.