If Democrats Listen to Sen. John Fetterman, Republicans are in Big Trouble

Hysteria has gripped the left. Well, more than usual.

"Trump moves to burn down the rule of law," writes Public Notice's Lisa Needham. M. Gessen wrote in the New York Times, in 1,800 words, "This Is the Dark, Unspoken Promise of Trump’s Return." I guess it's no longer "unspoken."

M. Gessen's bio claims that "they" have written 11 books and "they" won a George Polk award for opinion writing in 2024. "They" were obviously never taught that brevity is the soul of wit.

We all have examples to cite of leftist hysteria over Trump's victory. And we all know that the more they become unhinged, the deeper they will fall into despair. They lost, and they really don't have an idea of how to pull themselves up and become competitive in most of the country.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) may be a left-wing flake on some things, but his political sense is almost extrasensory. In the days before the election, he warned his fellow Pennsylvania Democrats that Trump was stronger than ever. He told Politico that the assassination attempt "changed everything" in the state.

“Immediately after that, when I was out, I saw people with custom shirts with that image,” he said. Fetterman was talking about the photograph of Trump raising his fist in the air and shaking it after being shot, yelling "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

"It’s like, ‘They tried everything." Fetterman continued. "They impeached this man, they put him on trial. You know, the media. And now they tried to kill him, and he survived.’ And he had the presence of mind to even respond, and created that. What if that was Obama? Can you imagine what that would have meant to Democrats?”

He marveled at a "Walmart of Trump swag" where “people are pulling up and buying that s**t” at 9 p.m. as if they were purchasing “fireworks on July 3rd.”

Fetterman thought it was a huge mistake for Kamala Harris to call Trump a fascist.

I love people that are absolutely going to vote for Trump. They’re not fascists. They’re not those things. I think if you go to the tickle switch, use those kinds of terms, then it’s kind of hard to walk back on those things. That’s kind of a word that really isn’t part of the vernacular for voters. Scolding harder or clutching the pearls harder, that’s never going to work for Democrats.

Very few Democrats agreed with Fetterman at the time. Harris obviously believed that trying to tar Trump with the "fascist" label was an election winner. And most Democrats agreed with her.

Fetterman also disagreed with the national Democrats who fought so hard and poured so much money into the Montana and Ohio Senate races. Jon Tester was a gone goose, especially after the Republicans nominated former Navy SEAL Rep. Tim Sheehy, and Trump won by 20 points. Sheehy ended up winning by 7 points. And, as Fetterman points out, Ohio is now a "hard red state," which doomed Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Most of all, Fetterman has a take on the "bro vote" that Democrats would do well to listen to. Instead of using the term pejoratively and criticizing other Democrats for going on Joe Rogan. Fetterman doesn't understand it.

I don’t understand why you wouldn’t go on Rogan. I’ve always been a long-term fan of his. I don’t agree with him on everything. But don’t we all have the responsibility to challenge our views and to be a part of those conversations with people? Forty-two million people witnessed the Trump interview [with Rogan]. The power that the platform that he created — to ignore that — I can’t imagine why anyone would do that. I show up on Fox News, and they’ve played it straight. I was even on Newsmax and they played it straight. I’ll have a conversation with anybody if we play it straight.

I'd never vote for Fetterman. But I'd love to talk with him. And that kind of candidate would give any Republican a run for their money.