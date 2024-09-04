BREAKING: Georgia School Shooter Kills at Least Four, Wounds 30

Rick Moran | 2:16 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., was the scene of a school shooting this morning that resulted in at least four people dying and another 30 wounded.

A suspect is in custody, but it’s unclear whether they attend the school, according to the sources quoted by CNN.

The school is located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta in Barrow County. Fox 5 reports that law enforcement responded to a report of an active shooter around 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

And the gun wars begin.

You immediately politicize the event by claiming that it's a "gun problem." And those who support the Second Amendment rarely start the politicization of any school shooting. That job is left to the gun control advocates.

CNN:

All schools in the Barrow County School System were placed on lockdown and police were sent out of an abundance of caution to all district high schools, according to the sources, but there are no reports of secondary incidents or scenes.

Some of the critically injured were removed by helicopter, and additional helicopters are on standby.

At least five ambulances and a large active law enforcement presence were at the campus, according to video from outside the school. A least one medical helicopter could be seen airlifting a patient from the scene. Footage at the scene also showed people gathering on a football field near the school as students appeared to pray.

The Barrow School Superintendent panicked and shut down all schools in the district. That's insane. Traumatizing kids for no reason? The super needs to be fired.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement on X.

Check back as this story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

