Biden Energy Official Calls for 'Queering Nuclear Weapons' As Part of the Agency's DEI Program

Joe Biden has said little about nuclear weapons during his term in office. He's made no great push to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign off on a historic arms control deal or sat down with China to discuss limiting their nuclear weapons arsenal.

Perhaps it's just as well. Biden hired a special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February who has some "revolutionary" ideas about nuclear weapons and how to control them. The Russians and Chinese would be too astonished to launch.

I don't know whether having Sneha Nair working as a specialist in nuclear security is more likely to start a war or prevent one. Maybe she'll end up doing both.

"Nair believes in eradicating purported 'White supremacy' in the nuclear field as well as 'queering nuclear weapons' as part of a DEI push," according to Fox News.

Biden-Harris Department of Energy official calls for 'queering nuclear weapons' as part of radical DEI agenda https://t.co/yNvNh2l7PE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 21, 2024

"Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," she wrote last year. "Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing."

Is this a great country or what?

I hesitate to ask if this is some kind of gag being played on the American people or if Ms. Nair is serious about applying DEI to nuclear weapons.

Previous to working to protect America with nuclear weapons from white supremacy, Nair worked at the Stimson Institute, which received millions of dollars from George Soros and millions more from that bastion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Islamic government of Qatar.

Nair believes that without a DEI agenda, the workforce of a nuclear security facility is at risk for becoming "insider threats," Nair said in an article from April 2023. "By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities," she said. "Collectively, these principles (of DEI) can work to mitigate counterproductive work behavior and prevent disgruntled employees from becoming insider threats," she claimed. Nair explicitly says that bolstering DEI is a national security matter. "DEI principles and advancement must be considered crucial assets for strengthening nuclear security implementation," Nair added

She gets wackier.

Nair's DEI agenda sees hiring more foreigners to be privy to our nuclear secrets because those people were discouraged from being hired due to racial bias.

"U.S. government reports show that qualified applicants with foreign ties have been discouraged from applying to sensitive national security positions and faced barriers to obtaining a security clearance. This is in part due to preconceived confirmation biases held by investigators about certain racial or ethnic groups."

This is a person responsible for helping formulate nuclear security?

I'll be right back. I've got to check and make sure my bomb shelter has everything it needs.

Would you like to go deeper down the rabbit hole?

Queer theory: changing the narrative…. Queer theory is a field of study, closely related to feminist theory, that examines sex- and gender-based norms. It shines a light on the harm done by nuclear weapons through uranium mining, nuclear tests, and the tax money spent on nuclear weapons… The queer lens prioritizes the rights and well-being of people over the abstract idea of national security, and it challenges the mainstream understanding of nuclear weapons—questioning whether they truly deter nuclear war, stabilize geopolitics, and reduce the likelihood of conventional war. Queer theory asks: Who created these ideas? How are they being upheld? Whose interests do they serve? And whose experiences are being excluded?

I see a future that makes "Idiocracy" seem like a world of geniuses. Nair is not alone in being radically out of touch with reality. The clown who served briefly as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy, Sam Brinton, couldn't keep his hands off of other people's luggage. And who could forget the "Mary Poppins of Disinformation," Nina Jankowicz?

But Democrats aren't "weird," right?