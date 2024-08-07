Tim Walz Is 'America's Dad?' Joe Moran Could Crush Walz and Pick His Teeth With His Bones

My father, Joseph T. Moran, Jr., was a World War II captain in the U.S. Army paratroops. That's about all I know of his military service. He never talked about the war, about combat, or about jumping out of an airplane. He was the son of Irish immigrants — a stoic man with a stout heart and a playful glint in his eye when he was around his 10 children.

He went to work for Sears Roebuck after the war and rose from working as a catalog copywriter to running the largest merchandising department in the world. He had a reputation for being a straight shooter.

He was a tough SOB, that's for sure. He had a reputation in the executive offices for being tough but fair.

He was an FDR New Dealer and a lifelong Democrat. But that's about all he had in common with the new Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"This is America's dad," gushes MSNBC. "Walz electrifies with introductory speech backed by powerful resume."

Eeesh. Stop humping his leg, already.

Walz was a member of the National Guard for 24 years and then retired just as his unit was going to be deployed to Iraq. He had promised to go with them but then decided to run for Congress.

This by no means is a disparagement of Walz's service or his personal courage. But my dad would have fulfilled his promise to his men and gone with them. Just sayin'.

Walz was a schoolteacher — an honorable profession for many. Then he became a politician. He was in favor of gun rights until he became governor. In fact, he had a fairly moderate record for a Democrat until he was re-elected governor in 2022. Then, he realized how far he could get in the Democratic Party by groveling to the progressives.

Abortion rights, trans "sanctuary" for parents who want to cut their kids, and a host of very expensive social programs that took Minnesota's $15 billion surplus when Republicans ran the legislature and spent it all.

No. Tim Walz is not my dad, your dad, or anyone whose dad stood up to bullies, had his own mind, and refused to bend to the dominant liberal culture.

Reason:

The perception of Walz as a folksy Midwestern dad, especially when juxtaposed with Sen. J.D. Vance (R–Ohio) (whom Walz branded weird, leading to a strange news cycle in which other Democrats kept hopping aboard the bandwagon), is rather titillating to much of the coastal elite news media. The question is whether that perception will actually be shared by swing-state voters. Walz's actual record: For better or worse, Walz has—over the course of his almost 20 years in politics—embraced quite progressive policies, shifting further left over time. He's a big fan of hiking taxes, both income and gas. He presided over state agencies partnering with all kinds of wasteful and fraudulent organizations, doling out taxpayer dollars to entities that were bad stewards of the funds. He continued to allow this during the pandemic, when he wanted to dish out "hero pay" to so-called frontline workers, which led to some 333,000 people claiming they were eligible when they were in fact not (or, in some cases, outright fraud, such as attempts by, uh, dead people to get checks). The state agency in charge doled out checks anyway, and the whole program became derailed.

I don't trust "folksy" politicians ever since I saw Andy Griffith in "A Face in the Crowd." And I hate politicians who embrace the label of national "father." It's sick. It's too much like Der Fuhrer.

I think my dad would view Walz with contempt, just as I do.