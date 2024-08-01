The Dictator vs. Rocketman: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Challenges Elon Musk to a Fight

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is a loudmouthed bully. Elon Musk is a brilliant entrepreneur who builds spaceships and ultra-modern cars.

Musk called out Maduro for his laughably inept cheating in the presidential election held last week.

“Maduro, leave! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory of the opposition, and the world is waiting for you to recognize the defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death,” Musk wrote in a second post.

An analysis of 80% of the tally sheets that counted the votes at precinct level, found Maduro received about 30% of the vote. But after 24 hours of silence, the race was called for Maduro.

So Musk was standing on pretty solid ground when he accused Maduro of cheating. But the Venezuelan dictator took great offense at Musk's accusations of a rigged election.

"Elon Musk, you are desperate. You went off the rails. Control yourself, or you will fail just like these right-wing-led all-American politicians," Maduro said in the video. "Elon Musk, whoever messes with me dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let’s have it, Elon Musk.

"I am ready. I am the son of Bolivar and Chavez. I am not afraid of you, Elon Musk," Maduro continued. "Let’s go at it, wherever you want, as we say in Caracas in the neighborhoods. If you want it, I want it, Elon Musk. Just say where."

This sort of bombast is Maduro's stock and trade. So it might have come as a shock to him when Musk tweeted back a two-word response.

I accept — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

This "Made For X" event probably won't take place. Maduro wouldn't let Musk into the country. And if he did he'd arrest him on some trumped-up charge.

But social media had fun with the challenge anyway.

I’m coming for you Maduro! 🚀💣



I will carry you to Gitmo on a donkey 🫏 https://t.co/RB5qltxsYI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2024

BREAKING: Maduro challenges Elon Musk to a fight.. @elonmusk accepts! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mtdtn672bn — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) July 31, 2024

Breaking: @elonmusk accepts the Fight challenge by Maduro



Personally I think Elon should just land a Falcon 9 booster in his backyard!! He’ll shit himself 😹thinking you’re there to “invade” Venezuela pic.twitter.com/bMnUYR9Ixa — Anime (@AnimeBTCsol) July 31, 2024

The "Tale of the Tape”:

Delusional Nicolas Maduro is challenging Elon Musk to fight, but let me bring you to Reality:



Maduro: 61 years old, 6'3", high blood pressure, cholesterol...2 heart attacks.



Musk: 53 years old, 6'2", good health with S. African origin.



Pana Maduro won't last 1st round 😆, big… pic.twitter.com/5bIy3yKR5f — Naoufal Houjami 🇺🇸 (@ForTexasHoujami) July 31, 2024

NDTV:

Maduro has accused Musk of orchestrating attacks against Venezuela, alleging that the tech mogul is behind a supposed "computer hacking" at the National Electoral Council (CNE). The CNE controversially declared Maduro the winner of the latest vote without providing detailed data, a move that has led to allegations of foul play. Following Musk's public comments against him, Maduro responded by saying, "Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," he began his speech. Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready," Maduro said. I'm not afraid of you Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

Musk began to play with Maduro like a cat plays with a mouse before killing it.

Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight.



Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg had accepted a challenge from Musk for a "cage match" that may actually take place, although it would probably be for charity. Meanwhile, President Maduro's thugs keep shooting protesters in the streets.

I wonder who most of the world will be rooting for?