If Biden Is So Fit, Why Do Most of His Speeches Last Less Than 30 Minutes?

The Biden campaign is going to use at least some of the time on stage at the debate tonight to show how fit the president is. No, Joe Biden will (probably) not be jacked up on uppers. But the old man is going to channel his inner 20-year-old and try to come off as a lot younger than he's shown in public recently.

How old has he seemed in public lately? Biden has held only 11 campaign rallies this year in which he spoke. He's held exactly two rallies since March. This "low energy" campaign can, at times, mimic the dead.

Beyond the small number of rallies, has anyone noticed that Biden has only spoken 30 minutes or longer at rallies on just three occasions? Most of his speeches are shorter than a sitcom, according to Fox News.

Biden spoke for more than 30 minutes on just three occasions during the 11 rallies in 2024 examined by Fox News Digital. Rallies are defined as campaign events at which Biden took the stage alone, stood in front of a podium and was joined by cheering supporters, as opposed to intimate campaign stops, fundraising events, or the brief remarks he has made while carrying out his duties as president. All three rallies at which he spoke for more than 30 minutes occurred during the first two months of 2024. He spoke for 33 minutes at a rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, in January; for about 32 minutes during a rally at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina, also in January; and for 32 minutes during a North Las Vegas rally in February.

Trump's speeches are a minimum of one hour and are more usually an hour and a half or two hours. Trump speaks extemporaneously and, at times, wanders far afield to get to his point.

But he's still standing after two hours.

On the other hand, it appears that Biden might need a nap to break 30 minutes.

The eight campaign rallies at which he spoke for fewer than 30 minutes are: roughly 20 minutes at an event in Manassas, Virginia, in January; about 10 minutes during an event in Culver City, California, in February; about 25 minutes during a campaign event in Wallingford, Pennsylvania; and just under 30 minutes at a rally in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in April. He also spoke for about 20 minutes during a campaign rally in Philadelphia in May; about 10 minutes at a rally at a restaurant in Phoenix in March; about 27 minutes during a Las Vegas campaign rally focusing on the economy in March; and about 20 minutes during an Atlanta rally in March.

Biden has also been AWOL when it comes to holding press conferences.

Data compiled by Fox News shows Biden has held 36 news conferences as of this year, with the pressers lasting an average of 33 minutes. During the same time period during the Trump administration, the 45th president held 60 news conferences, while President Barack Obama held 74.

In such dangerous times, a president shouldn't have to face questions about his stamina. If that 2 a.m. call comes, whoever picks up the phone better be ready to do what's necessary to protect us.

I don't think we should make allowances for age where the presidency is concerned. Anything a 35-year-old candidate endures an 81-year-old candidate should have to withstand. And Joe Biden is failing that test every time he takes it.