Former Dem Presidential Candidatge Calls on NY Governor Kathy Hochul to Pardon Trump

Rick Moran | 12:03 PM on June 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) challenged Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination for president earlier this year. It was a strange campaign. It was almost as if Phillips was waiting for Biden to drop dead and then move in and claim the prize. Ghoulish to be sure.

Advertisement

Phillips finally dropped out of the race in March. But he apparently misses the spotlight of national politics because he just released a weird statement on X calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump "for the good of the country."

The statement he released has to be read to be believed.

Huh?

He followed that up with an even weirder post to X.

He's not wrong. But Democrats just don't say that stuff out loud.

Fox News:

Phillips' remarks about the "record" fundraising came after the Trump campaign announced Friday evening that it had raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

The campaign, as reported by Fox News Digital, had previously announced it had hauled in $34.8 million in fundraising from 6 p.m. ET to midnight on Thursday, immediately after the verdict in the case was made public.

The campaign touted that the fundraising was "nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform" and emphasized that the guilty verdicts "have awakened the MAGA movement like never before."

Advertisement

As far as whether Hochul is open to pardoning Trump, it's extremely unlikely.

“In the state of New York, if you commit a crime, and there’s evidence to demonstrate that you have met the standards of being arrested and brought to a trial and a jury of your peers considers all the evidence, then their verdict must hold.

“And that’s exactly how the rule of law has always prevailed in our country. And this is no different. So I just want to make sure everyone knows our rule is no one is above the law.”

So, I guess it's a "no" then, eh, Kathy?

In one of the more humorous responses to Phillips, the former first (or is it last) niece of Donald Trump, Mary Trump, exposed her own stupidity by asking if anyone even remembered Phillips running for president.

My guess is many, many more people know who Rep. Dean Phillips is than have even heard of Mary Trump.

Advertisement



Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Of Course They'll Put Trump in Jail Victoria Taft
Eric Clapton Discovers the Secret: Israel is Running the World Robert Spencer
Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Trump Verdict Is Ripe for Appeal Matt Margolis
LA Lifeguard Says He Was Punished for Not Flying Pride Flag Catherine Salgado
Dershowitz: Trump's Appeals Chances Are Screwed And He Should Fire His Attorneys Victoria Taft
Time To Fight Dirty C.A. Skeet

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Belmont Club: The Next Civil War
Schadenfreude: Chris Cuomo Humiliated in Ivermectin Debate
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey - Replay
Advertisement