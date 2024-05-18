Biden Compares MAGA Republicans to 1950s-Era Segregationists

As predictable as the sun rising in the East and setting in the West, Joe Biden and the Democrats will use the race card to strike fear in the hearts of black people.

The tactic might have been effective when the collective memory of black people told a story of lynchings, racial animosity, and Jim Crow laws.

But as Matt points out in his excellent piece on blacks and polls, black voters over 50 are more susceptible to the machinations of Democrats trying to scare black voters with visions of hooded whites coming for them.

Matt points out that "recent polling shows that black voters 50 years old and older still back Biden 82% to 8%. However, younger black voters, between 18 and 49 years old, a stunning 25% support Donald Trump."

Joe Biden spoke on Friday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture to an audience largely made up of older black voters and raised the specter of segregationists hoping to stampede black voters to vote for him.

Biden recalled his meeting with the "Little Rock Nine" and tried to tie MAGA Republicans with the segregationists that opposed them.

“The Little Rock Nine were met with vitriol and violence. Today the vitriol comes in other insidious forms—an extreme movement led by my predecessor and his MAGA Republican allies, backed by an extreme Supreme Court that gutted affirmative action in college admissions. My predecessor and his extreme MAGA friends are now going after diversity, equity and inclusion all across America,” Biden said. “They want a country for some —not for all.”

Biden has no business criticizing MAGA for being segregationists. As a congressman in the 1970s, Biden fiercely resisted busing and school desegregation.

Fox News:

"Remember when joe biden said segregation (sic) would turn schools into racial jungles," one user on X wrote. "Too bad Joe Biden kept fighting FOR Segregation (sic) decades after this wonderful decision," another wrote.

He was given a pass after the typical Democratic mea culpa during his first run for president in the 1980s.

Time:

Biden’s speech was part of a push to engage the African American community at a moment when his approval ratings are sagging among young Black voters. Later on Friday, Biden met at the White House with presidents of the “Divine Nine,” the influential network of Black sororities and fraternities. “I know real power when I see it,” Biden said of the Divine Nine. On Saturday, Biden will speak at Morehouse College in Atlanta, the prestigious historically Black college that Martin Luther King Jr. attended. The event is expected to draw some protests amid unrest on campuses across the country. “I’ve got more Morehouse men in my Administration than Morehouse,” Biden said, adding that he sees historically Black colleges and universities as “vital to our nation’s progress.” After pointing out such colleges educated 70% of Black doctors and dentists in the U.S. and 80% of Black judges, Biden added: “And 100% of Black vice presidents. You got it.” Vice President Kamala Harris graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“My predecessor and his MAGA friends are responsible for taking away other freedoms from the freedom to vote to the freedom to choose,” Biden said. “But I’ve always believed the promise of America is big enough for everyone to succeed.”

There is zero evidence that the "freedom to vote" has been compromised in any way, shape, or form. Record-shattering numbers of minority voters have gone to the polls. To say otherwise as Biden did in his speech, is either a lie or proves Biden too ignorant to be president.

