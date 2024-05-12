Climate Professor Thinks We Should 'Cull' the Human Population to Reach Emissions Targets

Professor Bill McGuire is a well-known vulcanologist and climate scientist who doesn't care much for humanity. He tweeted out a scathingly brilliant idea if you're in the mortuary business or work as a grave digger.

"If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate." https://t.co/hzga69EhV3

— Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 11, 2024

Ooopsie. McGuire deleted the tweet a few hours later but had no regrets. The trouble is, we just don't understand how brilliant he is.

RIGHT, I AM DELETING THE INITIAL TWEET NOW. NOT BECAUSE I REGRET IT, BUT BECAUSE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE HAVE MISTAKENLY, OR INTENTIONALLY, TAKEN IT THE WRONG WAY. pic.twitter.com/5S65IIN8Rb — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 12, 2024

Really? Many would beg to differ.

No, nobody took it the wrong way. It was crystal clear. You believe that the best way to “save the planet” is to reduce the human population, but you don’t want to volunteer to go first and lead by your own example because you think your existence is superior to everyone else.… pic.twitter.com/41ZOkU8Lij — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) May 12, 2024

Even his peers were aghast at his suggestion.

I'm dismayed to see you posting such a message Bill. The argument is baseless, but worse it's a remark that bolsters eco-facism. I urge you to delete this post. — Dr. Aaron Thierry (@ThierryAaron) May 12, 2024

"Eco-fascism," indeed.

Naturally, the professor's arrogant, elitist snobbery brought out the best in the Twitterverse.

Why don't you step up there to the head of the line. pic.twitter.com/MlxopFMvA9 — Dr. (CPT) Jonathan S. Tuttle (@tuttle_cpt) May 12, 2024

I bet you were disappointed when The Covid® turned out to be a big flop 😕 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 12, 2024

So if we throw the volcano worshiper in the volcano does that help the environment? — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) May 12, 2024

McGuire tried again to wiggle away from the implications of his tweet.

SEEMS LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE CAN'T READ.



I SAID 'THE ONLY WAY I SEE EMISSIONS FALLING AS FAST AS THEY NEED TO...'



I DID NOT SAY 'WE NEED A PANDEMIC..'



FFS DON'T READ THINGS INTO A STATEMENT THAT AREN'T THERE



I COULD HAVE SAID SOCIETY-BUSTING ASTEROID IMPACT INSTEAD OF PANDEMIC https://t.co/aD2dXrIH7t — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 12, 2024

McGuire was caught in a logic trap that he can't escape.

You said the only way for emissions to fall as fast as they need to is a pandemic



So unless your position is that you’re not rooting for emissions to fall as fast as they need to, that you’re happily resigned to environmental destruction, you are in fact rooting for a pandemic — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 12, 2024

So, you don’t think emissions need to fall?



Because

1) if you think emissions need to fall, and

2) if you think a pandemic or some other catastrophe is the only way that is going to happen, 3) then you think we need a pandemic or some other catastrophe. — Matt Walsh’s Bees 🐝 (@WalshBees) May 12, 2024

I'm convinced that people like McGuire and other climate catastrophists are actually rooting for the end of the world. They dream of melting glaciers, rivers flooding across the land, oceans covering skyscrapers, and Middle America becoming a desert.

Just think of all the room they'd have then. No need to rub elbows with the riff-raff and the plebes. Just McGuire and his fellow climate alarmists sitting among the ruins congratulating themselves on being so right.