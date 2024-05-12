Climate Professor Thinks We Should 'Cull' the Human Population to Reach Emissions Targets

Rick Moran | 1:11 PM on May 12, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Professor Bill McGuire is a well-known vulcanologist and climate scientist who doesn't care much for humanity. He tweeted out a scathingly brilliant idea if you're in the mortuary business or work as a grave digger.

Advertisement

"If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate." https://t.co/hzga69EhV3

— Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 11, 2024

Ooopsie. McGuire deleted the tweet a few hours later but had no regrets. The trouble is, we just don't understand how brilliant he is.

Really? Many would beg to differ.

Even his peers were aghast at his suggestion.

Advertisement

"Eco-fascism," indeed.

Naturally, the professor's arrogant, elitist snobbery brought out the best in the Twitterverse.

McGuire tried again to wiggle away from the implications of his tweet.

McGuire was caught in a logic trap that he can't escape.

Advertisement

I'm convinced that people like McGuire and other climate catastrophists are actually rooting for the end of the world. They dream of melting glaciers, rivers flooding across the land, oceans covering skyscrapers, and Middle America becoming a desert.

Just think of all the room they'd have then. No need to rub elbows with the riff-raff and the plebes. Just McGuire and his fellow climate alarmists sitting among the ruins congratulating themselves on being so right.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Recommended

Jerry Seinfeld's Commencement Address Sparks Walkout by Antisemites at Duke University Matt Margolis
Biden's Betrayal of Israel Is Worse Than We Thought Matt Margolis
Secret Service Won't Budge in Moving Security Zone Farther From GOP Convention in Milwaukee Rick Moran
What Would Governor Doug Burgum Bring to the Republican Ticket? Rick Moran
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Wait, We're Not in Charge? Edition Victoria Taft
Did Bill Maher Just Prove Stormy Daniels Perjured Herself? Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Here’s How to Stop RFK Jr. From Being a Liability for Trump
Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Wait, We're Not in Charge? Edition
Advertisement