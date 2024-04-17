44 Democrats Refuse to Vote in Favor of Resolution Condemning the Chant 'From the River to the Sea...'

Rick Moran | 10:54 AM on April 17, 2024
Republicans in the House sponsored another "message vote," trying to embarrass the Democrats and expose their hypocrisy.

The vote this time was on condemning the Palestinian chant we hear at every demonstration against Israel: "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free." It couldn't be a controversial vote because who wants to vote for genocide?

A quick glance at a map will tell you that the space between the (Jordan) "River" and the (Mediterranean) "Sea" is occupied by the state of Israel. It's shorthand for the genocide of the Jewish people.

But no, says Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), whom the House censured for posting approving videos of the chant. No one is talking about killing anyone, right?

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity,” she wrote.

No one is that stupid. So we have to assume that she knows exactly what would happen if Palestine was "free" between the "river and the sea."

"Aspirational" my butt.

Tlaib was not the only Democrat to vote against the "aspirational" resolution. There were a total of 44 Democrats who just couldn't help themselves.

Fox News:

Progressive "Squad" Democrats were among those to vote against it, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Cori Bush, D-Mo., as well as House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the measure as well. Fox News Digital reached out to his office for comment.

The bill is part of a list of 17 measures House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week aimed at affirming support for Israel and condemning Iran after the latter launched a barrage of airstrikes over the weekend.

Many Democrats, like ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), criticized the Republicans for bringing the measure to the floor but voted for it anyway.

“While I’m not really happy that we have to consider this resolution, I do believe it was brought here, fortunately, by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle in an attempt to divide this house,” Meeks said on the floor ahead of the vote.

How is opposing genocide "divisive"? Just because a lot of Democrats might support the notion of a Palestinian state where Israel currently exists doesn't mean that most Democratic members of Congress are antisemitic. They support "aspirational" stuff like genocide, which isn't real because it's aspirational. I think. 

“I also know the danger of the phrase in question," Meeks added. "That is why the resolution actually has my begrudging support. But in this institution, you have to do what you think is the best thing to do, the right thing to do, that’s why I support this resolution and encourage colleagues to join in doing the same.” 

The lone member of Congress to vote "present" was Rep. Madeline Dean (D-Pa.) who didn't like the GOP "game playing."

I'll remember that the next time Democrats schedule "message votes" to embarrass Republicans.

