Ontario Man Sues for Government to Pay for Him to Have the Best of Both (Gender) Worlds

Conservatives are fond of "slippery slope" arguments. Even though they project the worst-case scenario for an issue, invariably, the left ends up taking things to their absolute, utmost end.

Advertisement

Euthanasia is a good example. "Oh, we'll never allow healthy people to just decide to die." Or, "We'll never let doctors decide to euthanize a baby without the consent of the parents."

Only silly right-wing nuts believe that stuff, right?

Another slippery slope scenario that's now coming into focus is the sex-change industry. I guess these days they're calling it "gender reassignment." Whatever it is, it's gone beyond rationality and entered the realm of adult fantasy.

Changing the physical characteristics of the male and female sexes, including the genitalia, is not necessary for someone to identify as a different sex. So we're told. But what should be done with this man from Ontario, Canada, who wants the government to pay for a brand new constructed vagina but allow him to keep his penis?

This isn't a slippery slope. This is nuking the mountain.

The case involves a growing subculture of "non-binary" humans who either can't make up their minds about which sex they are or want to be both. Yin and Yang. The best of both worlds. Having cake and eating it too. However you want to describe it, it's a legal mess, and a Canadian court is wrestling with the issue as if it's real.

“Our public health-care system is at the breaking point and really needs to focus on procedures that are medically necessary,” Pamela Buffone, founder of the parents’ group Canadian Gender Report said in an email. “Is this type of surgery health care? The patient will not be physically healthier because of the operation, which is likely to result in complications and the need for corrective surgeries and further demands on the health system.”

Advertisement

National Post:

LGBTQ rights groups say such surgeries can profoundly improve a person’s quality of life and reduce the distress and deep sense of unease from gender dysphoria. Health-care providers shouldn’t make assumptions about what care may be medically necessary, Egale Canada argued in a written submission to the court. “Ultimately OHIP’s interpretation (of a vaginoplasty) is exclusionary and discriminates against nonbinary people on the basis of their gender identity,” Egale said. If there is any ambiguity in what should be publicly covered, it should be resolved in favour of the claimant, they said.

How is it discriminatory "against nonbinary people on the basis of their gender identity” when they claim no specific sex or gender identity? Sheesh.

That argument by the rights group isn't based on actual science. A small number of people see improved mental health after a sex change operation, but "profound" improvement is a gross exaggeration.

"K.S." has enlisted some doctors in his quest for this unique surgery.

“It is very important for (K.S.) to have a vagina for her personal interpretation of her gender expression but she also wishes to maintain her penis,” the doctor wrote in a letter to OHIP supporting the request for prior funding approval. “(K.S.) is transfeminine but not completely on the ‘feminine” end of the spectrum (and) for this reason it’s important for her to have a vagina while maintaining a penis.”

Advertisement

See what I mean about "nuking the mountain"?

It gets more bizarre and unreal. K.S. is arguing that forcing him to choose between a penis and a vagina is cruel and "would only exacerbate her gender dysphoria and would be akin to an act of conversion therapy."

He also claims that removing his penis would result in "incontinence problems." Gee, ya think?

It appears that the Ontario Health Ministry is going to allow the operation and K.S. will be able to keep his package and add the front door as well.

Editor's Note: The subject matter of the article you just read is one of Big Tech's favorite topics to demonetize. Help us keep things running despite the left's attempts to suppress the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You can support truth-telling and unlock some great benefits as a VIP. It's even better when you use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your membership.