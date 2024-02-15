Climate Criminals Dump Red Powder on U.S. Constitution Display

Climate cultists invaded the National Archives on Wednesday and proceeded to dump red powder on the display case holding the U.S. Constitution.

Why? That part is kinda hazy. They mentioned white men having all the power and representative government that we don't have fossil fuels, and... well, every single grievance that a couple of clowns dressed like stoners hold.

🚨#BREAKING: The Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC has been evacuated after two climate activists dumped red powder on themselves and the case holding the United States Constitution pic.twitter.com/a50yEfO0VE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2024

As you can see, while the National Archives guards seemed interested in the performance, they had to wait for D.C. police to arrive before the kids could stop making complete asses of themselves.

Every one of these ‘security guards’ should have already been terminated after this incredible lack of action on their part. Just as useless as the two idiots involved. No wonder we have such a huge crime problem. https://t.co/YJZE8pZIGt — Flyin' John 🇺🇸 (@COFlyerCLE) February 14, 2024

If the two nutcases would have stopped smoking pot for a couple of minutes, they might have read the caption on top of the case identifying the document as a replica. The real Constitution is safe and sound, several dozen yards underneath the Archives, away from sunlight and other contaminants that could further damage it.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a statement. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

CNN:

The incident is part of a trend of high-profile vandalism with the intent to draw attention to the climate crisis and other human-caused environmental harm. Activists with the UK group Just Stop Oil have targeted iconic artwork. In 2022, in one of their most high-profile protests, they flung tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” at a London Gallery. In 2023, the group smeared red paint and then glued their hands to the protective glass on “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” a painting by the French Impressionist Claude Monet on display in an exhibition at Stockholm’s National Museum. While such acts may succeed in gaining attention, experts have previously told CNN they also attract significant criticism and risk backlash toward their cause.

Radio host Michael Savage once said that "Liberalism is a mental disorder." (Truth be told, conservatives aren't any saner.) But there are no conservatives I've ever heard of who would deface the Mona Lisa or destroy art for a cause.

That's bat-guano crazy, especially since acts of vandalism like that get people angry. And angry people are not going to agree with you about anything.