Majority Believe Biden Got 'Special Treatment' in Documents Case

Lost in all the hubbub about Biden's failing mind was the case that prosecutor Robert Hur was investigating. The allegation is that Biden took several hundred classified documents and stored them in unauthorized locations.

It's a federal crime to move classified documents. It's a federal crime to store them in an unsecured location.

But prosecutor Hur will not prosecute the president for these crimes. And the American people think that's wrong.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that 53% of respondents think that Biden got "special treatment" because he was president in the case. That includes 29% of Democrats.

Some 64% of respondents, including 50% of Democrats, "considered it believable" that the documents were taken illegally. If Biden was planning to use the documents issue as a campaign ploy, he better find something else. Virtually the same number of respondents (68%) think that Trump took the documents illegally.

The same Reuters poll showed Biden trailing Trump 34% to 37% in the presidential race, with 10% supporting another candidate, 12% saying they will not vote, and 8% not selecting a candidate but also not signaling whether they plan on casting a ballot.

The interesting part of this poll is that Hur didn't try to hide the fact that he was giving Biden "special treatment." He wasn't going to recommend indictment for Biden because he was an "elderly man with a poor memory" and he would pose a sympathetic figure to any jury. Based on that assessment, Hur didn't think he could get a conviction.

The Hill:

Former President Trump, who is the likely GOP nominee set to face off against Biden in the general election, is 77. The survey found that voters responded better to Trump’s age than Biden’s. Only Fifty-three percent said the former president is too old to work in government. Trump, in his documents case, is facing 40 charges of mishandling classified records and blocking official’s retrieval of them — which allegedly includes files marked as top secret. The FBI retrieved the documents from his Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022.

We're told the difference between the Trump and Biden document cases is that Trump was asked several times over a period of two years to give the documents back and he refused. Biden had the documents hidden in at least two places and only thought to reveal their existence after Trump's legal difficulties with his documents.

Biden got special treatment but only Trump was indicted. I'm still trying to figure out the difference between the two.