Democratic Congressman Tells GOP to Pass a Bill Removing the Statue of Liberty

I predict that freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) will have a long, illustrious career in politics. He certainly has a flair for the dramatic and is very big on "gestures."

This is a prerequisite to be a Democrat in Washington. After all, how else can you show that you really, really, really care about an issue without making some absolutely ludicrously, useless melodramatic gesture?

Mr. Fox shows promise in this regard. He's demanding that Republicans introduce a bill to take down the Statue of Liberty.

Say what? Apparently, the GOP-passed H.R. 2 that would severely limit asylum claims and restart construction on the border wall is "anti-immigrant"...or something.

"My colleagues from the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you," Frost said, holding up the draft. "It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here."

How dramatic. All that's missing is for Frost to wave the bloody shirt on the House floor.

"This is who you are, removing the fabric of America. So, I want to know which Republican who supports and voted for H.R.2 will introduce this bill," he continued. "If you’re gonna support H.R.2 and these bigoted measures, the least you can do is not be a d--n liar."

I will only note once that the Republican immigration bill is meant to curb illegal immigration. As usual, Democrats have conflated legal with illegal immigration, lumping them together as if there's no difference.

It's OK because the media does the exact same thing.

One cheeky fellow pointed out the Democrats' dilemma.

Democrats can’t decide if they want to topple statues or have them make our laws for us https://t.co/AmqgaMCt8a — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 17, 2024

In a similar vein, RealClearPolitics editor Mark Hemingway noted which party was all about ripping statues down.

There’s only one party in this country that wants to tear down statues, and it’s not Republicans. https://t.co/zBTKqxHPKg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 17, 2024

Frost's snarkiness is interesting given the fact that Democratic Mayors like Eric Adams of New York and Brandon Johnson of Chicago are begging Joe Biden to do something about the crush of migrants at the border who are making their way north after they've been released.

Republican State Leadership Committee Deputy Communications Director Mason Di Palma made the only point that matters.

You can be for legal immigration and a secure border, its not something we have to choose between. https://t.co/mOG2oHLcWG — Mason Di Palma (@MasonDiPalmaNY) January 17, 2024

Democrats are playing a gigantic game of "pretend" to skewer Republicans on immigration. They pretend that there's no difference between people who go through all the vetting, fill out all the forms, and sit down for all the interviews in order to come to the U.S. legally and those who walk to the border and surrender themselves to the border patrol. A few minutes later, after a "background check," they're set free to go anywhere in the U.S. they wish.

The party of "fairness" can't seem to wrap its head around the idea that this is monumentally unfair to people who want to come to America legally. And those who come here illegally are playing the legal immigrants for suckers.



