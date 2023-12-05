Girl on Cross-Country Field Trip Assigned to Sleep With Biological Male

The transgender mania sweeping the U.S. is not only getting more bizarre, it's getting creepier too.

An 11-year-old girl was on a field trip to Washington, D.C., with classmates and other students her age. When room assignments were given out, the girl, identified as D.W., was supposed to sleep in a bed with K.E.M.

That evening, K.E.M. revealed that he was a biological male identifying as a transgender girl.

D.W. was reportedly uncomfortable with the sleeping arrangements and went into the bathroom and called her mother Serena Wailes.

“We were definitely not aware of that before we went on the trip,” Mrs. Wailes told The Daily Signal in a phone interview.

Wailes told The Daily Signal that her daughter was “terrified and really upset about the idea of sharing a bed with a biological boy—even though she had a good relationship with this other student.”

This is where it gets very strange.

School chaperones called one of the trip leaders, Principal Ryan Lucas, who called the boy’s parents, according to the letter: “K.E.M.’s parents confirmed their child’s transgender gender identity and that K.E.M. was to be in ‘stealth mode,’ meaning students on the trip would not know about their child’s transgender status.” After a good deal of trouble, chaperones finally agreed to move the male student, with a different female student, to another room.

The Alliance for Defending Freedom, which is representing the Wailes family, sent a letter to the Jefferson County School Board questioning the policy that put the "privacy and feelings" of the biological male ahead of those of the young girl.

“Throughout the entire evening, K.E.M.’s privacy and feelings were always the primary concern of JCPS employees,” the letter said. “After JCPS disregarded D.W.’s privacy and the Waileses’ parental rights, JCPS then silenced D.W., thus infringing on her freedom of speech, when a JCPS teacher told the three girls that they were not allowed to tell anyone that K.E.M. was transgender, even though K.E.M. voluntarily chose to share this information.”

"This policy and practice violates the sincerely held religious beliefs of our clients and their children, the parental rights of them and other parents in your district, and the privacy rights of all students," the ADF letter states.

“I was really upset,” Serena Wailes told The Daily Signal. “One, I was really upset that she was put in that situation at 11 years old—I don’t feel that is fair to put kids in that kind of situation—and two, that we were not even given the information that this was a possibility before the trip. The whole time they’re saying, ‘Girls on one floor, boys on another, they’re not going to be in each other’s rooms unless it is pre-approved.’ So we’re going through this whole process, not even recognizing that this is a possibility.”

The rights and privileges that should be given to all students are superseded and given to one student because of an ideological bias by the school board. They're hiding behind the notion of "privacy" for the transgender student when the real reason they are terrified of revealing the truth is because of the pushback they know they will get. This is a question of damage control and we're seeing it more and more.

How on earth have we gotten to this point? Some people are actually pretending that there's nothing wrong with a biological boy sleeping in the same bed as a biological girl. I don't care what they "identify" as. Nature is nature, biology is biology, and nature doesn't care what you "identify" as. Any adult who truly believed that nothing could possibly happen under the covers in that situation is besotted with ideological fervor.

"It's not nice to fool Mother Nature" the old margarine TV ad went. Mother Nature never met a left-wing fanatic.