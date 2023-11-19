California Suspends Gun License of Homeowner Who Protected His Family From Intruders

Los Angeles homeowner Vince Ricci says he was coming home from the gym when two intruders ran up behind him after jumping the fence in his backyard.

“Out of nowhere I felt someone run up behind me, put something to my back, put a pistol to my back and somebody running up,” the man told ABC 7.

“I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house but I have a 5-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

Now, California is suspending his Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/sF0O76eO1M — NRA (@NRA) November 17, 2023

“There was nothing in my house that was worth dying for. But I was willing to die for my family,” the dad added.

The state of California didn't exactly see it that way. They've suspended Ricci's concealed carry permit.

“California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment,” he said in a video posted by the National Rifle Association (NRA). “In an effort to protect my family, I drew my gun and returned gunfire. As a result of that night, the California government has temporarily suspended my ability to conceal carry.

“This is an attempt to make me vulnerable at a time when it is critical that I maintain my ability to protect my family,” he said.

New York Post:

Ricci said his situation was “unique” as it was caught on his home’s surveillance camera, but highlighted that many of LA’s crimes don’t have the same luxury. He claimed the Democrat-led city was “sweeping it under the rug because it doesn’t behoove their political agenda.” The New York native, who has a five-month-old baby who was home during the attack, said that LA residents only have themselves and the Second Amendment to protect themselves against the dangers lurking in the streets. LA DA George Gascon has been criticized for his soft-on-crime policies that have led to criminals being let out on the streets.

Newsweek reports that Ricci claims "the Los Angeles County Sheriff'sOffice told him his conceal carry permit was being suspended because he was 'yelling' at officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) when they arrived at his home."

Naturally, X/Twitter was aflame with outrage about the actions of California law enforcement.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, called it "absolute insanity," and wrote on X, "Ricci is convinced that the decision to take his permit away was because he used the gun to protect his family. The sheriff's department is refusing to release anymore information. Looks like he hurt LAPD's feelings. Unreal." Similarly, user @Glendaragnarson wrote, "Vince Ricci has 2nd amendment rights revoked after successfully defending his family in his own driveway. California is the worst run state in this country and it's not even close. If this man shouldn't have a concealed carry permit, then who should??"

Steven Crowder had a sarcastic response for the LA Sherrif's office.

Vince Ricci was forced to defend himself & his family in his LA home.



To thank him for his valiant effort, @LAPDHQ presented him with the key to the city…



Sike, they actually took away his gun permit because he yelled at the dumb ass officer. pic.twitter.com/FElHeUHCeG — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 17, 2023

This story isn't over. Eventually, the LAPD will have to stop hiding and come out and explain why they suspended a gun owner's right to conceal carry after he did everything to protect his family by the book.



