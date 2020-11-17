Belmont Journal: When to go to war

Nov 17 2020 14:00@

The most fundamental change since Sept 11, 2001 is that America is no longer strategically unchallenged. It faces at least two near-peer adversaries in China and Russia and a plethora of newly technologically empowered regional powers armed with missiles and attack drones.

Describing the war in Nagorno Karabakh Small Wars Journal writes, “It is not a sci-fi movie anymore: the war of the drone is reality and it is happening now.”

Efforts by the administration to withdraw from small wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia are more than simply the political preferences of the current president, They are analogous to Britain’s consolidation of it’s scattered gunboat colonial navy into a Home Fleet to meet the rising German dreadnought challenge.

The gunboats, while quite capable of overawing primitive foes were suddenly vulnerable should they face a near-peer adversary. By analogy American units deployed in Afghanistan could be trapped and destroyed if conflict broke out with Russia.

The challenge of near peer competition requires a rethink that alas, has yet to become the focus of public attention. The rules for when to go to war have changed but maybe perception hasn’t.

