Belmont Journal: Did China Win or Lose in 2020?

Nov 13 2020 13:00

For those interested in such things it’s actually cooler and more rebellious to be a Christian than a Communist in 2020.

Christian churches in China that decline to convert into propaganda tools for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are being destroyed, or converted into factories or “cultural centers” controlled by the government.

China Converting Christian Churches To Factories, Indoctrination Centers

Stalin: “How many divisions has the Pope?”

John Paul II: “What is the Soviet Union?”

Religion has a persistence that defies dialectical materialist logic. Two of the mightiest states in history tried to exterminate the Jews: the Romans and the Nazis. Two thousand years later and guess who’s still here?