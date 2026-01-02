They Enslaved Christians — Now They Demand REPARATIONS

Raymond Ibrahim | 3:02 PM on January 02, 2026
Raymond Ibrahim

For over 300 years, Muslim slavers from North Africa captured and enslaved Europeans — yet today, the descendants of the absolute worst of these "Barbary" states, Algeria, are demanding reparations from the very peoples they once enslaved. In this video, we explore the shocking history behind Algeria’s claims and the forgotten Christian victims of Islamic slavery.

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

