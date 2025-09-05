Skanderbeg vs. Islam: The Warrior Who Saved Christendom

Raymond Ibrahim | 3:19 PM on September 05, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

In the following video I recount the story of Skanderbeg, the Albanian warlord who defied the Muslim Ottoman Empire and stood as a shield for Christendom. From daring battles to legendary leadership, this is the epic tale of one man who changed the course of history. (Readable version here.)

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam's New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007).

