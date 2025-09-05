Skanderbeg vs. Islam: The Warrior Who Saved Christendom

In the following video I recount the story of Skanderbeg, the Albanian warlord who defied the Muslim Ottoman Empire and stood as a shield for Christendom. From daring battles to legendary leadership, this is the epic tale of one man who changed the course of history. (Readable version here.)

