51 Muslims Killed: Global Outrage! 1,000 Christians Killed: Islamophobia?

If you ever wanted ironclad PROOF that the UN and "global elite" are actively working to turn murdered victims into oppressors, while covering up for the actual murderers, here it is.

Advertisement

In the following video, I document how a mosque attack resulting in 51 Muslim deaths prompted immediate and forceful condemnation from the United Nations, framed as part of a broader campaign against Islamophobia. In stark contrast, the systematic slaughter of over 1,000 Christians in countless attacks on churches around the world is reduced to little more than a regrettable statistic. Those who dare highlight this disparity — or, worse, identify a pattern of Muslim persecution of Christians — are swiftly recast as the real offenders.

Thus emerges the underlying function of the UN’s so-called war on Islamophobia: not to uphold justice, but to suppress inconvenient truths — even as the global demand for Christian body bags quietly mounts (with one Christian slaughtered for his or her belief EVERY TWO HOURS in Nigeria alone).

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!