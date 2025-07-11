51 Muslims Killed: Global Outrage! 1,000 Christians Killed: Islamophobia?

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:10 PM on July 11, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

If you ever wanted ironclad PROOF that the UN and "global elite" are actively working to turn murdered victims into oppressors, while covering up for the actual murderers, here it is.

In the following video, I document how a mosque attack resulting in 51 Muslim deaths prompted immediate and forceful condemnation from the United Nations, framed as part of a broader campaign against Islamophobia. In stark contrast, the systematic slaughter of over 1,000 Christians in countless attacks on churches around the world is reduced to little more than a regrettable statistic. Those who dare highlight this disparity — or, worse, identify a pattern of Muslim persecution of Christians — are swiftly recast as the real offenders. 

Thus emerges the underlying function of the UN’s so-called war on Islamophobia: not to uphold justice, but to suppress inconvenient truths — even as the global demand for Christian body bags quietly mounts (with one Christian slaughtered for his or her belief EVERY TWO HOURS in Nigeria alone).


Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

