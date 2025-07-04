Did Dinesh D’Souza Really Say America Was Founded to 'CLOBBER BAD GUYS' Overseas??

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:02 PM on July 04, 2025
Image: BRAVE Books

An important corrective to Mr. D'Souza,'s wild claim that Muslim pirates "weren't attacking America," but rather, once "Thomas Jefferson found out that there were these Barbary pirates in the Middle East," he decided to "clobber them," solely because they were "hurting our position in the world." (See chapter 8 of Sword and Scimitar for the full scoop on the Barbary Wars -- America's first violence encounter with Islam -- which began before it could even elect its first president.)

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

