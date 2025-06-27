How Islam Became the West's "Most Persistent and Formidable Enemy" Raymond Ibrahim | 1:31 PM on June 27, 2025 Raymond Ibrahim Here we examine one of the most prescient quotes ever made about Islam and the West: Share Post Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com Read more by Raymond Ibrahim Category: COLUMNS Recommended Amy Coney Barrett Utterly Humiliated Ketanji Brown Jackson Matt Margolis Oh, Noes! That 'Economic Blackout' Guy Is Bankrupting McDonald's Stephen Green Can San Francisco Be Saved? Mayor Lurie Thinks It Can Be. Rick Moran West Coast, Messed Coast™ — LA Dysfunction: Paying Illegal Aliens to Hide From ICE Victoria Taft The Morning Briefing: I Need a New Bingo Card Now That Racism Causes Diabetes Stephen Kruiser Rep. LaMonica McIver Makes Telling Admission on MSNBC Matt Margolis Trending on PJ Media Videos Join the conversation as a VIP Member Login to Leave a Comment
Join the conversation as a VIP Member