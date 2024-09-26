Video: Exposing the Lies of a ‘Peaceful Islam' Raymond Ibrahim | 4:04 PM on September 26, 2024 AP Photo/B.K. Bangash A comprehensive discussion on the trouble with Islam on Yoel's Hangouts:<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> Share Post Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS and has been published by the New York Times Syndicate, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Financial Times, Weekly Standard, Chronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum. His full biography is available here. Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com Read more by Raymond Ibrahim Category: COLUMNS Tags: CONSERVATISM ISLAM Recommended Team Biden Can't Understand How It Blew Middle East Peace, and I Can't Stop Cry-Laughing Stephen Green ASU Snowflakes Melt Down at Sight of MAGA Hats Stephen Green Whistleblower: The Biden-Harris Administration Is Sabotaging Trump’s Campaign Matt Margolis The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Goes Off-Leash to Help Write a Campaign Ad for Trump Stephen Kruiser The Great Man Theory: Is Modern Liberalism a Zombie Faith? Scott Pinsker Mark Cuban Just Humiliated Himself Trying to Defend Kamala Harris Matt Margolis Trending on PJ Media Videos Join the conversation as a VIP Member Login to Leave a Comment
