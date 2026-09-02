New Allies and Fights Renewed

Israel and Greece have signed a mutual defense agreement that will exceed 3 billion euros, under which Israel will establish a multi-layered defense system in Greece, including an architecture of Israeli systems. The program, called “Achilles Shield” in Greece, is one of the largest defense deals in the country's history, and the first time the Defense Ministry will supply a complete defense system against a wide range of threats.

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Ballistic missiles were launched from Iran, with explosions reported in Jordan. Jordan said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed eight Iranian missiles that entered its airspace. The IRGC said it targeted technical facilities and fighter-jet positions at Jordan's King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases with ballistic missiles and drones, claiming the strikes caused heavy damage. The Iranian Armed Forces said it launched dozens of drones at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, targeting areas hosting U.S. forces and helicopters. The UAE Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces intercepted an Iranian drone over the country's territorial waters as it approached from Iran.

President Donald Trump said the United States will retaliate for Iran’s overnight ballistic-missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan. Trump said: “We will respond to the Iranian attack on U.S. forces overnight in Jordan. We are going to hit them hard. There will be a response.”

The Iranian attack followed the first known U.S. strikes inside Iran since late July. U.S. forces struck two IRGC launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz after, according to CENTCOM, Iranian forces were observed preparing rockets carrying sea mines that posed an “imminent threat” to shipping. Jordan said it intercepted eight Iranian missiles. Trump said nearly all incoming missiles were intercepted and that one was allowed through because it was not headed toward a significant target.

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A senior Iranian source told Reuters that for every U.S. attack on Iran, Tehran would deliver a response “dozens of times greater.” The source said Iran’s retaliation for the Larak strikes demonstrated that “no target in the region is beyond Tehran’s reach.”

So the rhetoric is increasing, as are the actions. But so are alliances. May those alliances grow under the shelter of God's wings, and may we find balance in the midst of the chaos around us.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 1, 2026

19th of Elul, 5786

There were both words and actions on Tuesday, and all of them were conflict-oriented.

First, the words from both the U.S. and Iran (Israel has been and continues to remain quiet until it is forced to act). Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian started Tuesday by saying that "if the United States returns to its commitments in the memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic will respond immediately. Unlike the United States, my country has a record of implementing its international commitments and treaties and has always acted based on the governing principles of international law."

Given Iran's history of deception, lies, and its underlying theology, there is little commentary that needs to be said about Pezeshkian's words.

But Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf continued the rhetoric in the afternoon when he announced that if the American embargo on the Islamic Republic intensifies, Tehran will respond militarily. He added: "Iran effectively controls the battlefield. The enemy has understood that it cannot stop Iran's missile power."

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Trump responded with his own commentary when he told Fox News on Tuesday that he has given Iran many chances for a deal and no longer gives any value to any agreement signed with the Iranians. "I think an agreement with them is not worth the paper it's written on.”

By Tuesday evening (Middle East time), the U.S. renewed attacks on Iran. Not a full assault or devastating attack, but again, the type of attack that prompts Iran to continue, and sets the stage for more back and forth. Specifically, the attacks were in the Strait area and were in response to Iran attacking merchant vessels, as well as attacking U.S. bases in Middle Eastern countries like Jordan and Bahrain. But despite the fact that they were targeted attacks (that would prompt more responses from Iran), Trump warned that "The strikes are large and powerful, and they come in response to their failed attempt to lay naval mines in the Strait, as well as the firing of eight missiles toward our military base in Jordan — which were successfully intercepted.” He continued his words on his Truth Social account, saying, "If the failed state of Iran responds to this justified attack, it will get hit again with much greater and harder force, but that won't be the biggest attack of all — that one is waiting in the barrel, and when it's over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

As could have been predicted, Iran responded to the attacks and the president's words with their own words and actions. Iran's emergency command center responded to the American strikes against Islamic Republic targets in the Strait of Hormuz by issuing a statement saying, "Iranian forces will strike the American enemy. The more the American military insists on evil in the region, the more strikes it will have to bear," the statement said. And it followed up on its words, launching 13 missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan by late Tuesday night, 10 of which were intercepted and three landed in unpopulated areas. These explosions were so powerful that residents in Eilat reported hearing them. Iran continued launching drones and missiles at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday morning, as well as unconfirmed reports of attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. The IRGC also continued threats of additional attacks, saying, "American attacks will lead to a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz"; and a senior Iranian official said to Tasnim, "Iran will respond, Americans should watch the sky and witness their open humiliation.”

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After the back and forth seemed to have quieted down early Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he is not trying to force Iran back to the negotiating table. "I don't really care if they sign a worthless agreement - for them," he said. "I like our current position better, with complete control of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's economy collapsing. They are playing the inevitable. When will the Iranian people rise up and fight?" This is the first time in a while that Trump is again encouraging the Iranian people to remove the regime, and it may be a reference to the U.S. covertly sending weapons to Iranians who wish to start a full uprising.

A telltale sign of the escalation in the region is that warnings have been issued to all U.S. embassies in the region about "the escalating situation,” and to "exercise heightened vigilance.” One of the patterns that have previously preceded more intense military action is a small targeted attack, followed by warnings to embassies, followed by airlines changing flight schedules in the region. The first two conditions have been met in the last two days, and if airlines start rescheduling flights, it is a sign of probable upcoming escalation.

Just as an additional point of information, Tuesday also brought about the delivery of Israel's sixth submarine, the INS Dragon, from Germany. The submarine incorporates advanced cutting-edge technologies that place Israel at the forefront of global military technology and enhance the operational flexibility of the Navy for many years to come.

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And Israel's forces are remaining quiet and prepared, as the majority of Israelis want to get the mission finished and bring about at least a lengthy respite, if not an actual long-term peace. They also recognize that this will not happen until the Iranian Islamic regime is destroyed or removed, which would significantly weaken the Iranian proxies of Hamas and Hezbollah as well.

But the "King is in the Field" in these days before Rosh HaShanah, and we need to choose to have faith that as God sees the actions of evil that are being perpetrated by our enemies, He will give guidance, protection, safety, and success to the U.S. and Israel in these challenging times.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 2, 2026

20th of Elul, 5786

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