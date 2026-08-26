Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran Update: Challenges and How to Conquer Them

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared on Monday the details of the "Economic D-Day" plan that President Donald Trump announced. He discussed imposing sanctions on approximately 60 entities, individuals, and vessels linked to Iran, and targeting secondary sanctions in five sectors: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping. He also said that Trump "is conducting talks with world leaders with the aim of severing economic ties with Iran."

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In response, Iranian Finance Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh said, "We have prepared measures to deal with American pressure." According to him, "American sanctions will fail this time in their attempt to sever our economic arteries, just as they failed in the past."

But while economic sanctions seem to be the latest action against Iran, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Washington does not rule out the use of military force in the Strait of Hormuz or anywhere else.

Monday morning also found the State Department officially removing Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to an announcement by the Treasury Department. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly one of the most wanted terrorists in the world) received the notice with joy and praise for President Trump.

I understand that we treat nations very differently than we do non-governmental terrorist groups, but I personally will never trust Abu Mohammad al-Julani (his actual name) just because he has changed his name and put on a tailored suit. One of the leaders of al-Qaeda in Iraq, he was a close associate of al-Zarqawi, and he was the leader of al-Nusra (al-Qaeda's Syrian branch). In that position, he was responsible for hundreds, if not thousands, of terror deaths, and perpetrated a series of war crimes against Syria's Alawite, Shia, and Druze minorities, including suicide bombings, forced conversions, and sectarian massacres. He split off from al-Qaeda to form other terror groups that are even more evil and violent. And these are only a few of his "credits.” So please forgive me if I am hesitant to trust this Syrian leader (who was born in Saudi Arabia).

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But while we may be hesitant to trust men, we need to put our trust and faith in God, who is shown to be faithful and always keeps His covenant. Whether through economic pressure, the military, or miracles we cannot predict, we can be confident that the land of Israel, the State of Israel, and the people of Israel will be safe and protected, and with them, all of the world that treasures liberty and celebrates life.

May our lives be filled with celebrations still unforeseen, and with events that fill our souls and spirits with joy.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 25, 2026

12th of Elul, 5786

While it is often true that two seemingly conflicting statements are both accurate, this is not the case with the statements from Iran and the U.S., especially on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that all mines planted in the Strait of Hormuz have now been cleared. He warned that, "Iran has been notified that any ship or boat that lays new mines will be destroyed.” Except that Iranian Foreign Minister Abadi said that the understandings reached with Oman do not signal an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, that it "will remain closed,” and will stay closed as long as the war continues. Abadi added that the reopening of the strait is contingent on the end of the war "on all fronts," the lifting of the blockade, and the determination of Yemen's fate, and he also threatened that American minesweepers entering the area will be "primary targets."

And although Washington has now replaced the USS Abraham Lincoln, it was announced that it may just be there for show. Axios reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told several of his counterparts in allied nations in recent days that the United States is not expected "for now" to initiate new strikes on Iran, and that the administration is focusing on other pressure measures, including the naval blockade and new sanctions announced this week. Rubio clarified that Washington is not planning at this stage to return to large-scale combat, but did not rule out strikes if Iran attacks first. Another American official said this is expected to be the policy at least until after the midterm elections. (How much more will Iran have developed its nuclear capability by then?)

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But Israel continues to look towards the future. Israel is planning to expand its military capabilities in space, including developing the first space-to-ground military capabilities. The plan also includes advanced satellites, encrypted communications, and cyber warfare and missile defense systems.

While there are many similarities between Trump and Netanyahu, it has now been revealed that there is one that both men wish were not true. It has been confirmed that both men's sons, Barron Trump and Yair Netanyahu, have active assassination plots funded by Iran. Iranian state television Channel 3 not only proudly confirmed the threats, but they even showed a video offering a 10 million dollar reward for the assassination of Barron, and even publicly identified locations the young man is known to visit.

I understand that it is American policy to deal differently with "terrorist nation states" like Syria than it is to deal with independent terrorist groups like Hamas or Hezbollah. But we all need to be aware of the threats from both types of groups, as well as the threats that are happening to this nation through the creation of more and more "Jihadi Gang Communities" within the country. We are seeing more and more Zohran Mamdani-like candidates such as Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the Senate from Michigan. A self-proclaimed Sharia law-compliant Muslim, candidates such as these are also attacking America, and starting with, and especially targeting, American Jews.

So what should we do between confusion about what is really happening in the Middle East, and the brutal truth that Jew-hatred is becoming more and more not just acceptable, but active pillars in the campaign platforms of so many political candidates?

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The answer remains the same: faith and action. We must have the courage to fight against these antisemites; the passion to educate people about their Jew hating ignorance; and the willingness to stand up and use every tool we possess to make sure antisemitism stops being accepted.

We must have faith, and if we do our part, God will continue to protect and strengthen the Jewish people, and all people of real faith. As is taught during the upcoming High Holiday services, if we do a small action that barely opens the door to redemption, God will force that door open widely enough to drive chariots through. And how do we open that door? How can we combine our faith and action together in a way that changes the world?

Take on a new good deed. Make a commitment to, at least in these weeks preceding Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur, one new mitzvah. Give more charity every single day; welcome in and observe the Sabbath; keep kosher; commit to studying the Bible every day; these are all actions based on faith. And I promise you that they will make a difference in what is going on in the world. One little action multiplied by many people changes the fabric of existence in a powerful and positive way.

May we all have the courage and dedication to commit to one more good deed every day, and in so doing, play a personal and active role in making this world more balanced and beautiful.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 26, 2026

13th of Elul, 5786

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