Rabbi Barclay's Iran Updates for August 3 & 4

The last 24 hours have shown again that we must seriously question whatever any of us read or hear in the media regarding Iran, the United States, and the Middle East.

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President Donald Trump made it clear on Sunday that although he was on the edge of attacking Iran with the most powerful force assembled "since WWII,” he chose not to follow through with the attack at the behest of allies such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE; and because a deal was close to being negotiated with Iran that would open the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Iran from ever having nuclear weapons. Trump said that negotiations were continuing on Monday, and that he expects a successful diplomatic solution.

Conversely, Iran has repeatedly announced in the last 24 hours that no negotiations are taking place with the U.S.; that they are and will stay in control of the Strait; that they have the right and are intent on developing their nuclear program; and that if the U.S. dares to attack Iran, they will destroy American assets all around the world as well as retaliate so hard that the entire Middle East will be thrown "back to the Stone Age.” They are, however, having confirmed high-level negotiations with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Qatar about "realizing the potential for regional cooperation and political solutions."

And while they are doing all of this, in the early hours of Monday morning, Iran attacked two more vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, northeast of Khasab.

Somebody is being less than honest.

May our personal prayers and actions lead the Holy One, blessed be He, to bring clarity and honesty together in a way that leads to a lasting peace between Israel and its neighbors.

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Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 3, 2026

20th of Av, 5786

The rhetoric continues with no discernible movement in any direction, and on the one hand, President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that "talks with Iran are happening right now, the confrontation with them is being managed excellently." He also said that he will not allow Tehran to collect money for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and according to him, "this is their last chance to sign a good deal."

But on the other hand, the Tasnim news agency reported that an American base in Kuwait was hit; Iran and Oman are nearing an agreement on shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in which they would both get "service charges," and an Iranian Parliament released a statement that "Despite the threats, the enemies do not have the capability to launch a full-scale attack against Iran."

Over the near future, we will see which is accurate.

Until then, let us all pray that it is not an Iran-Oman alliance that charges for and totally controls the Strait.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 4, 2026

21st of Av, 5786

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