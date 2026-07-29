Rabbi Barclay's Iran Update: On This Day of Love

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a meeting on Tuesday, and both leaders came out of the meeting saying that they are in sync with each other. Netanyahu said, "It was an excellent meeting with President Trump. When I say excellent, it's not just lip service. A conversation with full partnership, mutual support, understanding of the shared goal—to ensure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and other goals as well."

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Although U.S. "sources" previously reported to the media that negotiations were close regarding the Strait of Hormuz based on a proposal from Oman, an Iranian official told Reuters that "Tehran rejected Oman's proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz because the proposal has no chance of success."

Iranian forces in Iraq attacked American bases in Saudi Arabia, followed by joint U.S. and Saudi forces striking armed militias in Iraq that were directed by the Revolutionary Guards to attack American and Saudi targets in the region, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). It was also reported that U.S. and Saudi aircraft struck "several terror targets, including logistics and weapons centers in eastern Iraq." This is only the most recent series of attacks coming from Iranian forces in Iraq, which is fast becoming progressively more a launching point for Iran.

Reuters reported that Iran is expected to receive within weeks the first shipment of up to 400 shoulder-fired missile launchers for air defense manufactured in China. The purchase, valued at an estimated $60 to $70 million, is one of Tehran's efforts to strengthen its short-range air defenses. This Reuters report is only the latest evidence about Iran rebuilding its military, and in conjunction with the various reveals about Pickaxe Mountain and the Iranian weapons developments going on there, it amplifies the importance of Netanyahu and Trump being on the same page with regard to Iran.

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But today is not about being concerned about future dangers, as today is the Jewish holiday of Tu b'Av. According to the Talmud, this is one of the two happiest days of the year (along with Yom Kippur). It is the holiday of romantic love, and is considered a propitious time to meet your future partner. It is a reminder of the power of love.

And it is also a deep reminder, especially during times of war, for each of us to remember what it is that we fight for in our lives, what we work for, the foundational reason that underlies all of our efforts.

Love. Always love.

May we all be blessed to be loving and to allow ourselves to feel loved. Love from and for our partners, our children, our families, our friends, and from God.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 29, 2026

15th of Av, 5786

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