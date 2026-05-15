Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 15

Although we have not discussed it for a few days, Iranian proxy Hezbollah has continued to attack Israel daily, Israel has been taking out Hezbollah targets in Lebanon daily, and Israel has been working on negotiating peace with Lebanon, which the White House has said is going well and is almost completed. But on Thursday, Saudi Arabian television reported that, despite what is being said by the State Department, the atmosphere in the third round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel is "not optimistic."

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The channel's correspondent in Washington said that "there are no indications of a significant breakthrough in the negotiations. Lebanon does not have much to offer regarding the security issues that have been raised in the negotiations." Lebanon may be where the attacks are stemming from, but the official state of Lebanon has repeatedly shown that they are unable to control the Hezbollah terrorists in the country.

Donald Trump expressed clarity in multiple interviews on Thursday that his objectives are a free-flowing Strait of Hormuz and no opportunity in the future for Iran to have nuclear weapons. Having been in China with Secretary Marco Rubio and others, Trump is now claiming that China will also help end the war in Iran by exerting pressure on the Islamic regime. Trump said in a Fox News interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping "can influence Iran,” and added that "I won't be too patient with Iran anymore" as he left China.

As we enter Shabbat, we need to remember that this week's Torah reading begins with the first chapters of the Book of Numbers, and is called "BaMidbar,” or "In the Wilderness.” It begins with a census as God commands Moses to take an assessment of all the ancient Hebrew troops, and ends with instructions for the Kohanim and Levites, the priests and spiritual leaders of the people. Then, as now, it is a reminder that while we must have an accurate assessment of our strength, it is imperative that we also know that our strength and power ultimately come entirely from our relationship with God.

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That’s good advice for both the U.S. and Israel, as we are again/still on the cusp of more war with Iran.

May we always remember to be honest about our strengths and weaknesses, as individuals, as a culture, and as nations, and may we be aware that our success and real strength is ultimately always based in and on our relationship with the Holy One.

Shabbat Shalom and Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 15, 2026

28th of Iyyar, 5786

43rd day of the Omer

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