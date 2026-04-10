Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for April 9-10

Everyone's eyes are on what this ceasefire deal will really include, but we know that Netanyahu has said that either Iran will meet the mission goals, or Israel is going right back to war. We know that Trump has repeatedly said that war actions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon are not part of the ceasefire deal. We know that Israel has done highly effective actions in the last 24 hours against Hezbollah, and we know that Iran and much of the world are trying to include Lebanon and Hezbollah in this ceasefire, which is unacceptable to Israel. And we know that Pakistan, a traditional enemy of Israel, is supposedly being neutral mediators, while their Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that they "strongly condemn Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon", and that Israel's actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and basic humanitarian principles." This is the supposed mediator that has repeatedly called for Israel's destruction over the years.

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The intent of this ceasefire deal is unclear to most pundits, and most people in Israel are looking forward to finishing the mission and achieving its goals. There are even betting sites that are taking "over/under" bets about when the ceasefire will be broken.

The truth is that no one has a really good understanding of what is even being discussed. The US has laid out a 15-point plan with severe restrictions on Iran, and Iran has laid out a 10-point plan that is emblematic that they have decisively won this war. They are also claiming that their plan is the only basis of negotiations. If that is true, then everything truly is upside down. We will all learn more on Friday, after the mediators meet with American and Iranian negotiators in Pakistan.

We are now in the period of "Counting the Omer," the days between Passover and Shavuot, where the Torah is given to the world at Mt Sinai. This is a time to be introspective and really look at all aspects of our life and existence with an intention to improve how we are in the world. We will go more into this 50-day period in future missives, but certainly one thing that we can all do is not pre-judge other people so easily... but to wait until there is definitive action. As part of that concept, may we all choose to have faith in God, His process, and not to pre-judge a negotiation that is still so unclear.

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And in so doing, may our faith increase, and may our actions become reflective of that personal faith.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 9, 2026

22nd day of Nisan, 5776

7th day of the Omer

A "negotiation" with "impartial mediators" is taking place today in Islamabad, Pakistan. Except: The "negotiation" is between Iran, which believes in taqiyya (the Islamic belief taught in the Quran that lying to infidels is not only permitted, but an obligation if it helps lead to a worldwide caliphate), and the "impartial mediator of Pakistan" is not impartial at all, as demonstrated by the tweet put out on Wednesday night by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif: "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity." Imagine for a moment what would happen if, God forbid, Hegseth or Rubio made a similar comment about any foreign nation... the uproar would be international condemnation. But one of the primary leaders of Pakistan, the "impartial mediator," can say this, and the world (other than Israel) is silent.

While Israel has said that they will pause attacks on Iran during a hypothetical ceasefire, they have also been extremely clear that they would never agree to pausing attacks on Hezbollah, which is an extreme threat, has consistently said they are devoted to destroying Israel, and has constantly been attacking Israel. But the last 24 hours have also seen a coordinated effort from CBS, NBC, and the Wall Street Journal to force the ceasefire to include Hezbollah in Lebanon. Each of these media outlets, followed by others, has announced the same story: that "anonymous" White House officials have told these media outlets that Hezbollah/Lebanon was originally part of the ceasefire deal, until Netanyahu called Trump and told him that Hezbollah wouldn't be included, and that Trump capitulated to Netanyahu.

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Let's examine that for a moment. First, does any rational person believe that anyone can tell Trump to do anything and that Trump would just do as he was told? Second, is there anything less meaningful than "anonymous sources"? So why would all these media outlets make the same unverified announcement within hours of each other?

The only explanation is that these outlets, which have demonstrated their hatred for Israel for years, make these fallacious statements in the hope that it will enflame the crazies who already support influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who themselves have been diligently and constantly promoting anti-Semitism for over two years. In the last 48 hours, Carlson has repeatedly been accusing Trump of being Netanyahu's pawn and puppet, and encouraging his audience to pressure America to abandon Israel... despite the reality that Israel is the first line of defense against Islamic extremism/terrorism, and the U.S. is the last line of defense. Remember that Carlson, who claims to be a Christian, has said repeatedly that Qatar is a great place for Christians, even though churches are illegal in Qatar.

This media attack on Israel is accepted by too many Americans, and it is the job of every educated person to present the honest reality of the importance of Israel not only to the U.S. but also to the survival of Western Civilization against the fanatical Islamic leadership of Iran and its proxies.

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This week's Torah reading of Shemini (Leviticus 9:1-11:47) reminds us not only how to act in harmony with God's commandments but also warns us of the dangers of anyone or any group who is extreme or fanatical. As these "negotiations" continue, we all need to remember the fanaticism of Iran's leadership, the extreme hate that is promulgated on a daily basis across media platforms from newspapers to television to social influencers, and the inherent dangers of allowing ourselves to ever become fanatical about anything.

May we all find the wisdom of moderation, reject the extremism that is fed to us in so many media outlets, allow ourselves to have discussions instead of debate, and learn to be able to disagree without being disagreeable.

Chazak u'Baruch and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 10, 2026

23rd of Nisan, 5786

8th day of the Omer

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