Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for March 12

While President Donald Trump made a lot of claims about how Iran has been defeated, how it has no infrastructure or weaponry, and how this will all soon be over, the reality on the ground, especially the last 24 hours, shows a different story.

An FBI internal memo alerting other law enforcement offices was leaked on Wednesday, and the information is extremely disturbing. The alert said, "We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran." For the last week, there have been credible threats, according to the FBI, against the coastline of California from Iranian sea-based launches.

This was not a joke or prank, but an actual, credible threat. Gavin Newsom said on X that he is “in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials,” including threats tied to the conflict with Iran, but was not aware of any imminent attacks. But while he knew about this for weeks, it was just leaked today. Given how the US and Israel have decimated the Iranian Navy, it is doubtful that they ever had an opportunity to send a ship or submarine with drones towards California, so we should all feel safe.

But it does emphasize the need for us all to take care of each other as a community, to be prepared for emergencies, whether man-made or natural, such as earthquakes, and to remember that faith and prayer are important, but so are preparations and action.

Iran and Hezbollah conducted a coordinated campaign against Israel on Wednesday, simultaneously launching over 150 rockets and 50 drones. There are also rumors of an upcoming coordinated barrage to attack Israel from Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas, so Trump's statement of confidence seems a bit premature.

The IRGC took credit for three attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that they fully control the Strait and that America cannot successfully escort tankers. Upon that news, oil prices substantially rose again (putting economic pressure on the US). At the same time, Iran has now sent over 11 million barrels of oil to China since the war began.

Against the backdrop of Iran's threats about activating sleeper cels in the United States, Trump said, "We know where Iran's sleeper cells are, we have eyes on all of them." Later on Wednesday, he then commented about how difficult it actually is to identify sleeper cells waiting to create havoc and chaos, given how many unvetted illegal aliens came into the United States over the years preceding the Trump administration.

Because of the activity of Hezbollah, Israel is preparing to expand its operations in Lebanon. It has become clear that the Lebanese government really has no control over the Hezbollah terrorists, and so Israel has started to prepare for a much stronger offensive against the dangerous terrorist organization. At the same time, the last 48 hours have been very busy in Gaza, as the IDF has been removing terrorists, eliminating weapons caches, and destroying tunnels, many of which have been built in the last couple of months subsequent to the "ceasefire deal."

Today is a special anniversary in Jewish history. Over 3,300 years ago, today, the 23rd day of Adar, was the day that the Mishkan was fully assembled for the first time by our ancestors during their journey through the desert after the Exodus. The Mishkan was the "Tent of Meeting," where God would interact with the Kohanim; it was the home of the Ark of the Covenant. But on this day centuries ago, it was finally assembled.

Every person gave as they could to build the Mishkan, whether of their gold or of their skills. This dedication of the Mishkan holds an important lesson for all of us today: no matter how challenging the external circumstances, when we commit ourselves to working together, anything can be accomplished. And when that commitment is 100%, as it was for the ancient Hebrews, it creates an environment where God chooses to dwell in our midst.

Here's the real secret, though: God is always dwelling in our midst, but when we work together, we become conscious and aware of that divinity.

May we always work together, take care of each other, especially in challenging times (like war), and in so doing, may we always be conscious of God in every aspect of our lives together.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 12, 2026

23rd of Adar, 5786

