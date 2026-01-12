Hollywood Leftists Invent a New Crime Against Humanity

Hollywood leftists have given us so many new understandings of language over recent years, creating new definitions of old terms to fit their agenda. For thousands of years, there have only been two genders, male and female (three if you count the rare hermaphrodite). Now, according to the left, not only are there over 70 genders, but a person can be “gender fluid,” as if someone could somehow change their x and y chromosomes at will.

Abortion was always defined as the killing of a fetus. The left changed that term to “pro-choice” and then to “reproductive rights,” as if destroying a fetus is the same as the right to pro-create.

“Woke” traditionally meant to awaken from sleep, and now it is a term defining a recognition that anyone who differs with your political opinion is asleep at the wheel and should be punished.

“Genocide” meant an intention and practice to destroy an entire group of people, typically a culture or religion, such as the Holocaust, which attempted to eradicate all Jews worldwide and succeeded in killing over 6 million. Now, it has become a term used to express hatred toward Israel for defending itself.

And we now have an entirely new term coming out of the Hollywood left: “medicide.”

Originally coined in the 1990s to describe medically assisted suicide, which was popularized by Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the left has again created an entirely new meaning of the word to use in their attacks on Israel. The new definition was started in August of 2025 by the United Nations, which said that “medicide” is “the targeted destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system by the Israel Defense Forces.” This definition was created by Francesca Albanese, a recognized and well-documented anti-Semite. It was based on the amount of hospitals in Gaza that were attacked by the IDF. Albanese and the UN, ignoring the reality that over 85% of medical facilities in Gaza were being used by Hamas as military bases, decided last August to re-invent the word as a tool to attack Israel. But as with most UN statements, the concept was ignored. However, now it has been picked up and amplified by Hollywood elite.

Dozens of celebrities, including Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, and Ilana Glazer, have signed a letter to the world demanding that Israel stop committing medicide. They claim that Israel has “undermined Gaza’s healthcare system for more than two decades.” The truth is the exact opposite. There are currently 23 hospitals in Gaza, 13 of which were actually built by Israel (some older ones were built by the British Mandate, the Anglican Church, and others).

The letter claims that Israel “blocks the entry of medicines, medical equipment” and more into Gaza. The truth is that, since the war started on October 7, Israel has provided over 398,530 tons of humanitarian aid and over 279,780 tons of food into Gaza, through an average of 70 food trucks per day. While all wars are ugly, Israel’s humanitarian actions are unique in history when it comes to the quantity of aid being given to an enemy — an enemy that attacked Israel in the most heinous ways on October 7, kidnapped and tortured hundreds of Israeli civilians, and has continued to attack Israel every day (including every single day since the supposed ceasefire started).

Israel’s compassion for the civilians of Gaza has never been matched in any armed conflict throughout history. So why are there any shortages in Gaza if Israel has personally provided aid, as well as facilitated other nations and organizations in providing aid to the civilians in Gaza?

The answer is simple, and it is one word: Hamas.

While the aid has been getting into Gaza since the very beginning of the war over two years ago, Hamas has prevented it from being distributed to civilians. Instead, they sell it in order to be able to fund their military activities. They hijack trucks and confiscate the food and aid. And the people of Gaza go hungry, get sick, and are in misery.

In addition to Hamas, the UN and its partners have created this crisis. The UN has repeatedly refused to distribute aid to Gazans. As many as 800 trucks have sat at the border on any given day, with the food inside spoiling, because the United Nations refuse to distribute it to the people of Gaza. Israel refuses for their aid to go into the hands of Hamas, then to be utilized as fundraising for their military actions, and so insisted that the UN distribute it directly to the civilians. But the UN has consistently been unwilling to distribute all of the truckloads. Again, why?

If all the aid that Israel provided was actually distributed to the civilians of Gaza, there would be no hunger or medical crisis. And so, the UN would not have another excuse to castigate Israel. If there were no crisis, the Hollywood elites and leftists who hide their anti-Semitism by attacking Israel (instead of just honestly expressing their true hatred for Jews) would be unable to attack Israel. And we should always be conscious that these are the same leftist “humanitarians” who have ignored and continue to ignore the real crimes against humanity perpetrated in Iran, Sudan, Nigeria, Haiti, et al. The hypocrisy of global outrage against Israel is astounding. Apparently, if it doesn’t involve Jews, international crimes don’t seem to make news.

But most of this information is ignored by the Hollywood elite (even though Rosie O’Donnell and Cynthia Nixon are actually more of has-beens than current elites). Instead, they demonstrate their anti-Semitic bias by attacking Israel for crimes it has not committed and has actively fought against.

These celebrities should stick to acting as opposed to ignorantly commenting on anything other than their scripts, as their lack of intelligence, education, and understanding of geopolitics is so visible that it is sad. But, they do have one idea that I will co-opt.

I would like to propose a new word for the English language: stupicide. The definition is “to be so ignorant about the truth that you help Western Civilization destroy itself by supporting enemies of the West.” For that is what these Hollywood elites continue to do by attacking Israel, supporting Marxists like Zohran Mamdani and AOC, and allowing extremist Islamic values to overrun our nation and the world.

Stupicide is the real “crime against humanity.”

