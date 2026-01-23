One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!

Dear PJ Media Reader,

We are one year into the most successful presidential term in history. President Trump continues to prove his doubters wrong, posting victories many assumed were never possible. For the first time in 50 years, the U.S. achieved net migration in 2025, reversing Biden's disastrous open border policies and sending more than 2.6 million illegal aliens home through deportations and self-departures. The Department of Homeland Security arrested more than 650,000 illegal aliens, including the worst of the worst – killers, rapists, gang members, and drug traffickers. Fentanyl trafficking at the Southern border has decreased by more than 56 percent, and narco terrorists transporting drugs into the country have been eliminated with lethal force, saving an untold number of American lives. The Trump administration continues to prove that nothing will stop it from protecting American citizens and keeping America safe.

One year into the Trump administration, the price of gas has dropped to a five-year low, with prices below $3 per gallon in 43 states and below $2 per gallon in 19. Inflation has fallen 70 percent from the Biden-era peak. Real GDP rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, smashing economists' predictions. Egg prices have dropped 89 percent, and President Trump has secured roughly $10 trillion in new domestic investments. Simply put, the Golden Age of America is well on its way.

In the first year of President Trump's second term, he ended the Israel-Hamas war by brokering a ceasefire, secured the release of the hostages, and announced a plan to restore peace to the region. President Trump has destroyed Iran's nuclear weapons capability and ended Nicolás Maduro's reign of terror through an operation only this administration could pull off. Simply put, President Trump's foreign policy has made the world and America much safer.

And we're not done winning yet.

