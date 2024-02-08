LIVE RESULTS: The Nevada Caucus Clears Up the Confusion — Or Does It?

Raise your hand if you're confused.

You've already heard how Nikki Haley lost Tuesday's Nevada primary to "none of these candidates." That had to sting, but what makes it worse is that the primary was just a symbolic vote. The GOP didn't award any delegates based on the primary vote, not that "none of these candidates" would accept primary delegates.

Advertisement

But now that Haley won't appear on the caucus ballot, it should be a clean sweep for Donald Trump.

"Nevada Republicans are holding their presidential caucuses from 8 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET, with 26 delegates up for grabs," NBC reports. "Former President Donald Trump is essentially running unopposed."

But don't count out Ryan Binkley. On second thought, count him out.

So what's with the two contests in the Silver State?

"Nevada Republicans are holding caucuses today, which will be used to allocate delegates to the national convention. Trump is running virtually unopposed after Haley didn’t put her name on the caucus ballot," explains NBC's Ben Kamisar. "Instead, she participated in Tuesday’s state-run primary, which is mandated under state law but had no delegates at stake."

Nevada's Democrats passed a law in 2021 mandating a primary — Joe Biden won the Democrat primary, by the way (and if you're keeping score at home, Superpayaseria Crystalroc received 126 votes). The GOP, on the other hand, wanted to hold a caucus but had to have a primary as well under the law.

Advertisement

That's the reason for the two different elections, one symbolic and one real. It's also the reason for all the confusion.

But don't worry, dear reader. We're on top of it here at PJ Media. Thanks to our partners at Decision Desk HQ, you have the most up-to-date results at your fingertips. And as always, you can count on us for the most thorough and fair coverage of Election 2024.

Oh yeah, the Virgin Islands is holding a caucus, too. Follow it below if you're so inclined.