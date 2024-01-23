LIVE RESULTS: Will the New Hampshire Primary Bring Us Any Surprises?

It's time for Round Two of the 2024 primary season. Tonight, the focus is on the Granite State and its primaries. Nobody is expecting much in the way of surprises from New Hampshire, but you can count on us to let you know how the primaries shake down.

Advertisement

On the GOP side, the New Hampshire primary could answer some burning questions for America. Is Donald Trump truly inevitable? Will Nikki Haley perform well enough to keep her campaign alive? Will supporters of Ron DeSantis make a statement even though their man is no longer campaigning?

It will also be interesting to see if media outlets will call this race as quickly as they did Iowa. It'll all depend on how dominant Trump is early on in the evening.

The Biden campaign abandoned New Hampshire because it's too white or something, but the Democrats are still holding a primary tonight as well. Team Biden is hoping that ignoring the Granite State will allow him to coast to a coronation, but there's no guarantee that New Hampshire Democrats will play along.

While there's a movement to write in the president's name, will the voters his campaign insulted show up for him? Will Rep. Dean Philips (D-Minn.) or Marianne Williamson walk away with any momentum from New Hampshire? Will anybody care?

Advertisement

As always, you can count on the most up-to-date and accurate results right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at DecisionDeskHQ. Keep up with the results throughout the night below and count on our team to analyze the aftermath in the coming days.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>