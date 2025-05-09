Townhall Media's Exclusive Documentary, 'Trump's Triumph,' Is Now Here

We're excited to present "Trump's Triumph: First 100 Days," a brand new documentary from Townhall Media.

President Donald J. Trump is back where he belongs—in the White House. But the road to his return had many twists and turns, thanks to the leftists who did everything in their power to take him out. Not only did he face an avalanche of frivolous lawsuits, but he also took a bullet for the American people.

But Trump was undeterred. "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT" became his mantra as he battled to assume the White House again. Millions of Americans made their will known on Election Day, but that was only the beginning.

"Trump's Triumph," directed by Aaron Bacus and executive produced by Storm Paglia and Jonathan Garthwaite, tells this historic, triumphant story.

It features Townhall's Katie Pavlich and Larry O'Connor and is narrated by Chloe Trapanotto. You can watch here on TownhallTV.