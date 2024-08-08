Episode 5: Tim Walz's Gospel-less Church, 'Shepherds for Sale,' and Kamala's War on Religious Liberty

On Episode 5 of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," co-host Lincoln Brown and I had a great discussion about some faith-adjacent topics that have been in the news recently.

First up is Megan Basham's new book, "Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist Agenda." Spicy! We haven't yet finished reading it, so we focused on the vicious online pushback Megan is dealing with after she exposed faith leaders who are either on the take or who have allowed themselves to be taken captive by the World instead of standing on the Word of God. She named names and brought the receipts, and now she's paying the price. We hope to have Megan on the podcast, so stay tuned for that!

Another topic we discussed was an op-ed at Christianity Today by a mother who is, on the one hand, teaching her children about the beauty of creation and, on the other hand, terrifying them about "climate change." Can't we just let kids enjoy God's creation without saddling them with adult problems? (Narrator: No, we can't. It's 2024, and the world is insane now.)

We discussed newly minted VP candidate Tim Walz's progressive church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Can you guess what the focus is? (Hint: It's not the Gospel of Jesus Christ.) While on the subject, we talked about Kamala Harris's deplorable record on religious liberty. Christians, you've been warned!

I also shared a story about an infamous church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, that built a tower without counting the cost. (But hey, they had a great buffet!)

