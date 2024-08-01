Episode 4: The Pagan Olympic Ceremony

It's the story everyone's been talking about since last Friday when the Summer Olympics opened with a decadent pagan festival that righty angered and offended Christians and other people of faith the world over. Co-host Lincoln Brown and I discuss this in depth—why did they think they could get away with it, and what's the right way to respond when the culture goes utterly sideways?

Advertisement

We took a brief detour into the 2002 Olympics, which were held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lincoln shares his personal experience with those games, and we fondly recall when Mitt Romney did something great for his country by saving the Olympics. That was back when the opening and closing ceremonies were designed to uplift and inspire rather than tear down and degrade. It was more about the good, the true, and the beautiful than the profane, the offensive, and the ugly. The U.S. will get another chance to throw a great Olympics when the Winter Games return to Utah in 2034.

My esteemed co-host and I also talked about why liberal churches are empty. We rounded things out with some recent comments Donald Trump made about Christians voting.

Hope you can join us!

You can listen right here or click over to our podcast page. We're also on Spotify and will be on the other major platforms soon!

Advertisement

Note: This podcast is free to listen to but not free to produce. If you'd like to help defray the costs, please become a VIP member. We have a special promo code—INTERSECTION—that will get you 50% off, taking the price down to around $2 per month. Sign up here.

P.S. Here's the meme Lincoln promised. You'll have to listen if you want to know what it's all about!



