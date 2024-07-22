'15 Out of 16 Kill Shots': Congressman Shares Terrifying Revelation in SS Hearing

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) shed light on the failure of the Secret Service on the day Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pa., when questioning Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during a House Oversight Hearing on Monday.

Fallon criticized her for not bothering to visit the site after the shooting and noted, "The shooter has visited the site two more times than you have, and he had a drone, and he picked the AGR building."

He reminded her that she had cited the "dangerous" slanted roof of the building as the reason for not placing a sniper there, pointing out that the roof where counter-snipers were stationed was steeper than the one from which the shooter fired.

"So these are nothing but pathetic excuses, and they make no sense... All the law enforcement I've spoken with for the last nine days are amazed that the AGR rooftop was not secure."

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle is again called out on her “sloped roof” excuse for why the building the shooter was on wasn’t secured.



FALLON: "Does the Secret Service have a written policy that you can share with us about sloped roofs?"



CHEATLE: "No." pic.twitter.com/wYjmvT3oA2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2024

Then he shared a shocking story about a reenactment he performed after the assassination attempt.

"I have never had any long-gun training in my life. I own an AR-15, and I last time I shot it, I shot it one time my whole life, was six years ago. That is, until Saturday."

"We recreated the events in Savoy, Texas. We recreated what happened in Butler. I was lying prone on a sloped roof at 130 yards at 6:30 at night" and fired with two different scopes.

"So I shot eight rounds from both. You know what? The result was 15 out of 16 kill shots, and the one I missed would have hit the president's ear. That's a 94% success rate, and that sure was a better shot than me," he declared. "It is a miracle President Trump wasn't killed."

He called out Cheatle's "horrifying ineptitude" and demanded that she be fired.

