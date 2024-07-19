BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Historic Dallas Church Pastored by Trump Supporter Robert Jeffress

Paula Bolyard | 8:59 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

First Baptist Church of Dallas, a megachurch established in 1868, is on fire. The church, which is located in downtown Dallas and is pastored by outspoken Trump supporter Robert Jeffress, has an estimated 19,000 members. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, first responders were called to the church at 6:05 p.m. Central. Fire Capt. Robert Borse said they were met with 'heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure." 

Forty fire units were dispatched to the church to battle a blaze that reportedly began in the secondary chapel of the historic church. 

A Dallas judge said it appears no one was inside at the time of the blaze: 

Pastor Jeffress has been a key evangelical supporter of Trump and was appointed to his Evangelical Advisory Board and White House Faith Initiative in 2016. 

Jeffress posted to X a few minutes ago asking for prayer for his church: 

PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR CHURCH.

 We have experienced a fire in the Historic Sanctuary.

 To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection. He is sovereign even in the most difficult times.

 "And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose." – Romans 8:28

 We will keep you updated as we prepare to come together to worship.

Others are asking for prayer for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) church: 

He recently reacted to the attempted assassination attempt on Trump on the website of Pathway to Victory, his radio and TV ministry: 

I think Donald Trump has a purpose. My own feeling is God spared him for the purpose of calling our nation back to its Judeo-Christian foundation. Trump has said that very thing. You know, many years ago, I had a conversation with President Trump—then businessman Trump—and we were talking about the role of God in elections.

I said to him that I believed the words of Daniel 2: God establishes kings and He removes kings. Some people don’t believe God has anything to do with elections and with politics and with government. Make no mistake: God has everything to do with government. God cares about what happens in governments around the world.

Benjamin Franklin was a deist most of his life, not a Christian, but he said: “The older I get, the more I’ve come to believe that God governs the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall from heaven without his notice, how can an empire be raised without his aid?”

Related: "Intersection of Faith and Politics Podcast"—Spiritual Ramifications of Trump Shooting

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze or estimated damage. God help us all if this was a domestic terror attack. I'm on record of not being a fan of churches getting heavily involved in politics. Nevertheless, Jeffress and First Baptist deserve and need our prayers right now. 

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

