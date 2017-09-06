Twitter Bans Activist Mommy for Tweeting Her Dislike of Teen Vogue's Anal Sex Guide

This one falls under "too stupid to believe," but it's actually true. Twitter has banned writer Elizabeth Johnston, who writes at "The Activist Mommy," for her war of words with Teen Vogue editor Phillip Picardi

Not only has Twitter banned her, but YouTube will not allow her video commentaries to be monetized. While Johnston's posts and views are controversial to some, none of what she has to say is new. Her views on homosexuality come from the best-selling book in the world — the Bible. The tweet that got her booted was a little salty and perhaps not the best tactic to use for persuasion, but it wasn't any more obscene than the Teen Vogue article.

After Picardi okayed a guide to anal sex for teen girls in a recent issue, parents everywhere were understandably upset and tweeted their concerns. Picardi's response was to give them the middle finger while kissing a man.

In conclusion, here's my only reply I'll be giving to any of the messages. ?? pic.twitter.com/KiFjVqLlH3 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

Unlike Johnston, he still has his Twitter account.

If Phillip Picardi doesn't like the word "sodomy," then why is he publishing articles encouraging young girls to practice it? And why is a gay magazine handing him awards for doing it? That does seem rather strange, doesn't it? I can only guess that Johnston got suspended for using the words "sodomite" and "sodomy" instead of "gay" and "anal sex" and thus angering the gaystappo who appear to run social media.

But who knows? Does anyone have access to the list of words we aren't allowed to use anymore? Someone should keep a running tally for reference. Frankly, there aren't words low enough to describe the particular slime which oozes out of people who try to sexually corrupt children. I think she was too nice.

I guess I'm probably next. In fact, when I was alerted to this story someone said, "That could be you!" It's true. I wrote extensively on the Teen Vogue article and my unfeigned revulsion for its contents. I also wrote some uncharitable things about Picardi and his childish response to angry parents.

When are the gays going to grow up and recognize that people have a right to raise their kids the way they see fit without the interference of some hyper-sexed man-child who thinks he's cutting edge... when he's really just a lech? Picardi and his ilk are no different than the perv on the corner in a trench coat waiting for some kid to snatch and abuse. Only instead of abusing them himself, he persuades them to abuse themselves and each other. It's the sickest plot I've ever heard and angry parents on Twitter should be the least of his concerns. It's the liability that should concern him. I hope the first teen to suffer anal tears or fecal incontinence sues him for everything he has, including his little dogs and their couture wardrobes. (Sidenote: I don't know if he has little dogs that he dresses up like he's the new Leona Helmsley, but he looks like the kind of person who would.)